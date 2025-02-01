Bangkok campaign targets rice field burning to combat air pollution

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 1, 2025
197 1 minute read
Bangkok campaign targets rice field burning to combat air pollution
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Bangkok’s governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, has announced a campaign to eliminate burning in rice fields to tackle air pollution caused by fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

The initiative, launched yesterday in Nong Chok district, aims to address the issue across 80,000 rai of rice paddies and 4,000 farming households in 10 districts, including Nong Chok, Khlong Sam Wa, and Lat Krabang.

Advertisements

Over the last three years, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has introduced measures to curb rice field burning, leading to a significant reduction in affected areas. The area burned post-harvest decreased from 5,625 rai in 2022 to 1,582 rai in 2023, and further down to 625 rai last year.

Chadchart emphasised that the BMA aims to achieve zero rice field burning by 2026, with the cooperation of farmers. Strategies include promoting the use of straw balers to repurpose stubble for sale or reuse and increasing the use of microorganisms to decompose straw, working in collaboration with the Agriculture and Land Development Departments.

Related Articles

Additionally, the BMA, in partnership with the Environmental Office, will monitor fire hotspots in real-time using data from NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS). District offices will be alerted for immediate action when hotspots are detected.

Farmers will receive training in composting rice straw, cultivating mushrooms on straw, and finding alternative uses to discourage burning and add value to dried straw.

Chadchart highlighted three primary sources of PM2.5 in Bangkok: traffic-generated dust, stagnant air that traps pollution, and rice field burning. He noted that despite low traffic, Nong Chok experiences PM2.5 levels similar to central Bangkok due to inadequate ventilation and paddy burning.

Advertisements

Yesterday, Bangkok faced severe air pollution, with PM2.5 levels ranging from 37.6 to 74.9 microgrammes per cubic metre, surpassing the safety limit of 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre. Nong Khaem recorded the highest levels, and the Pollution Control Department anticipates high pollution levels across Greater Bangkok in early February, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Gas explosion in Nonthaburi townhouse leaves 1 injured Central Thailand News

Gas explosion in Nonthaburi townhouse leaves 1 injured

4 hours ago
Debt-ridden woman found dead in car in Ayutthaya Central Thailand News

Debt-ridden woman found dead in car in Ayutthaya

5 hours ago
Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani Central Thailand News

Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan Central Thailand News

Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan

5 hours ago
Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya Crime News

Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained Crime News

Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained

7 hours ago
Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30 Finance

Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30

7 hours ago
Thai police uncover illegal Bitcoin mining, costing 500 million baht Bangkok News

Thai police uncover illegal Bitcoin mining, costing 500 million baht

7 hours ago
Bangkok campaign targets rice field burning to combat air pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok campaign targets rice field burning to combat air pollution

8 hours ago
Thaksin Shinawatra allowed to leave Thailand with 5m baht surety Bangkok News

Thaksin Shinawatra allowed to leave Thailand with 5m baht surety

8 hours ago
Pattaya tourism surges with Russian and European influx Pattaya News

Pattaya tourism surges with Russian and European influx

8 hours ago
Fire devastates home in Phuket, leaves resident in shock Crime News

Fire devastates home in Phuket, leaves resident in shock

8 hours ago
Geckos&#8217; centipede battle sparks lucky number frenzy (video) Thailand News

Geckos’ centipede battle sparks lucky number frenzy (video)

9 hours ago
British dad mysteriously vanishes in Bangkok Bangkok News

British dad mysteriously vanishes in Bangkok

9 hours ago
Cold weather warning in Thailand with frost on mountain tops Bangkok News

Cold weather warning in Thailand with frost on mountain tops

9 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2)

24 hours ago
Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found Crime News

Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found

1 day ago
Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers Thailand News

Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers

1 day ago
5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand Crime News

5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand

1 day ago
Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical Bangkok News

Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical

1 day ago
Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory Chiang Mai News

Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory

1 day ago
Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life Central Thailand News

Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life

1 day ago
Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant Crime News

Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant

1 day ago
Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone Business News

Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone

1 day ago
Sacred tattoo event in Nakhon Pathom draws blessings Central Thailand News

Sacred tattoo event in Nakhon Pathom draws blessings

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsEnvironment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 1, 2025
197 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani

Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan

Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan

5 hours ago
Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya

Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained

Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained

7 hours ago