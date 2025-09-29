Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment

Phuket authorities have rolled out a 45.8 million baht plan to upgrade three hospitals across the island in a bid to modernise services and reduce patient transfers.

On September 26, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat and Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob officially handed over the funds to the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO).

The budget will be split between Chalong Hospital, Patong Hospital, and Vachira Phuket Hospital. The initiative is part of the Ministry of Public Health’s 2024 ‘Decade of Development, Upgrading Community Hospitals’ policy, which aims to expand local treatment capabilities and enhance quality of life.

Chalong Hospital, a 30-bed facility that opened in October 2020, will receive 10 million baht to build an operating room and install a positive-pressure control system. The goal is to boost sterile air control and provide safer surgical services.

Patong Hospital will get 9.6 million baht to increase its capacity to handle complex cases. Located in a busy tourist area, the secondary hospital serves both locals and foreign visitors and will help reduce strain on central medical centres.

Vachira Phuket Hospital, the island’s main public facility, is set to receive 26.2 million baht. The funds will be used to enhance its haematopoietic stem cell transplant services and upgrade operating rooms for advanced blood cancer treatments.

Suthiphon Khonatphong, head of the PPHO, said the projects are being coordinated closely with hospital administrators to ensure the funds are used effectively.

“This investment will allow Phuket to deliver more modern and comprehensive care, so residents and tourists alike won’t need to travel to other provinces for advanced treatment,” said Dr Suthiphon.

He added that the long-term goal is to reinforce Phuket’s healthcare infrastructure in line with the island’s growing population and status as a global tourist hub, reported Phuket News.