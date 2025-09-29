Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment

Three hospitals to receive major upgrades under national health policy push

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner32 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
210 1 minute read
Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment | Thaiger
Photo via PR Phuket/Phuket News

Phuket authorities have rolled out a 45.8 million baht plan to upgrade three hospitals across the island in a bid to modernise services and reduce patient transfers.

On September 26, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat and Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob officially handed over the funds to the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO).

The budget will be split between Chalong Hospital, Patong Hospital, and Vachira Phuket Hospital. The initiative is part of the Ministry of Public Health’s 2024 ‘Decade of Development, Upgrading Community Hospitals’ policy, which aims to expand local treatment capabilities and enhance quality of life.

Chalong Hospital, a 30-bed facility that opened in October 2020, will receive 10 million baht to build an operating room and install a positive-pressure control system. The goal is to boost sterile air control and provide safer surgical services.

Patong Hospital will get 9.6 million baht to increase its capacity to handle complex cases. Located in a busy tourist area, the secondary hospital serves both locals and foreign visitors and will help reduce strain on central medical centres.

Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment | News by Thaiger
Photo via PR Phuket/Phuket News

Vachira Phuket Hospital, the island’s main public facility, is set to receive 26.2 million baht. The funds will be used to enhance its haematopoietic stem cell transplant services and upgrade operating rooms for advanced blood cancer treatments.

Suthiphon Khonatphong, head of the PPHO, said the projects are being coordinated closely with hospital administrators to ensure the funds are used effectively.

Related Articles

“This investment will allow Phuket to deliver more modern and comprehensive care, so residents and tourists alike won’t need to travel to other provinces for advanced treatment,” said Dr Suthiphon.

He added that the long-term goal is to reinforce Phuket’s healthcare infrastructure in line with the island’s growing population and status as a global tourist hub, reported Phuket News.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment

32 minutes ago
Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand

2 hours ago
Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms

2 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate

2 hours ago
Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime

3 hours ago
South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest

3 hours ago
Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood

3 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces

4 hours ago
Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists

4 hours ago
Man&#8217;s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Man’s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31

21 hours ago
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner&#8217;s father injured (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

23 hours ago
Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

24 hours ago
Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

1 day ago
Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion

1 day ago
MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

1 day ago
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | Thaiger Phuket News

Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

1 day ago
Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships

1 day ago
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

1 day ago
Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate | Thaiger Crime News

Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate

2 days ago
Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party | Thaiger Crime News

Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party

2 days ago
Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals | Thaiger Cannabis News

Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals

2 days ago
Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea

2 days ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner32 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
210 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.