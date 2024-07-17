Icelandic man mysteriously found dead in Samut Prakan hotel room

An Icelandic man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a renowned hotel in Samut Prakan. The body showed no visible signs of injury and only beer cans were found nearby. Hotel staff revealed that the man had been staying at the hotel for nearly a month.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Damrong Sukchusri, an investigator from Bang Kaew Police Station in Samut Prakan, today, July 17, received a report at 11.30am of the death of a foreign man under unknown circumstances at a hotel in Bang Phli district.

He was joined by the Chief of Bang Kaew Police Station, Police Colonel Direk Thongkamkaew, along with forensic doctors from Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital, and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to inspect the scene.

In the second-floor hotel room, they found the 54 year old Icelandic man lying dead beside the bed, with his hands and feet stiffened. The deceased, dressed in a black T-shirt and red shorts, had been dead for at least six to 12 hours. An inspection of the body revealed no signs of physical assault.

Inside the room, police discovered several liquor bottles and beer cans, which were documented as evidence. The body was sent to Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital for an autopsy.

A hotel employee, who discovered the body, recounted that the deceased typically came down at around 10.30am each day to check out, as he rented the room daily.

The man had been staying alone for nearly a month. The employee became concerned when the man did not come down at the usual time and used a keycard to enter the room, only to find him dead beside the bed. The employee mentioned that the deceased had a habit of drinking alcohol daily.

Police at the scene initially speculated that the man might have consumed excessive alcohol, leading to a fatal reaction, or that an underlying health condition caused his death. However, the final cause of death will be determined pending the autopsy results from the hospital, reported KhaoSod.