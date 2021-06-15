Connect with us

Thailand

Good Morning Thailand | Samui quiet/flights/reopening, Thailand’s botched vaccine roll out

Thaiger

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

GMT heads off to Samui today to get the latest ‘on the ground’ reports on the suffering of businesses and possible reopening for the island. We also discuss the botched vaccine roll-out in Thailand… that’s not our words but the words of a number of Thai officials in leading rolls in the Thai health system. As usual we discuss your comments as well. Good Morning Thailand is recorded daily from The Thaiger studios.

Register for vaccination here… https://thailandintervac.com

 

Trending