Thai government says vaccine rollout is going “according to plan”

A spokesperson for the Thai government says the vaccination rollout is going “according to plan”. The spokesperson, Anucha Burapachaisri, made the statement today.

Anucha says the rollout has reached the government’s target. He says the total amount of people that were vaccinated in the first week of mass vaccinations, from June 7 to June 17 was 1,865,190.

The spokesperson also says that Thailand comes in third in ASEAN for the amount of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Earlier, the Thaiger reported that a vaccine registration website was back up for ex-pats. The site had a data leak that included personal information such as passport numbers.

Yesterday, the CCSA admitted that they had run out of vaccines. They did reassure the public that they would resume registrations and vaccines as soon as they got the vaccines. Their optimism did not include a solid timeline.

The Thaiger also reported yesterday that, in the midst of the rollout going according to plan, government agencies were blaming each other, deflecting the blame for the confusion swirling around the rollout. News, the spokesperson may have missed.

Last week, the Rural Doctor’s Society in Thailand demanded the government be more upfront about vaccine availability.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

