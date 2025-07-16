Heavy Udon Thani rainfall causes flooding, electrocution tragedy

Heavy rainfall in Udon Thani led to widespread flooding yesterday resulting in two residents being electrocuted and later passing away at a hospital.

The downpour began at 5.30pm, yesterday, July 15, causing severe flooding on nearly every street in the city. Despite municipal efforts to prevent such flooding, it remains a recurring issue.

In a shocking incident, two people were electrocuted on Kitakawi Road, where water levels reached 50 centimetres. The incident occurred near a shop in a row of shophouses along a street connecting to Lotus Rangsina.

A video clip circulated online showed locals expressing alarm, shouting for help as they realised people were being electrocuted and stating, “People are drowning, please help.”

Emergency services from the Udon Thani municipal disaster prevention team and the Udon Thani Hospital rescue team attempted to assist the victims.

However, due to high water levels, reaching them was initially challenging. The injured were eventually transported to the hospital, but both victims unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.

Residents are urging relevant officials to address the persistent flooding issue and the fatal electrocution incident. They have called upon the electricity authority to assume responsibility and inspect areas prone to electrical leaks throughout the city, especially during the rainy season, to prevent further tragedies.

Locals emphasised the urgency of resolving these hazards, as the ongoing rainy season poses significant dangers to commuters, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, on May 6, a 26 year old Thai woman tragically died from electrocution while walking along a flooded road in Surat Thani’s Mueang district.

Rescue teams responded to the incident near Bang Yai Intersection on Bypass Road around 4.50pm. Mantana “Mint” Phewpong, who was heading home after work, was found face down on the flooded street with her overturned motorcycle nearby.

To ensure their safety, rescuers used a rope to carefully pull her away from the electrical hazard.