Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident

Eucalyptus harvest turns deadly as hidden hazard claims a life

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
206 1 minute read
Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 49 year old man died, and a 58 year old man was seriously injured while cutting eucalyptus trees for sale yesterday, July 7, in the Udon Thani province. The accident occurred when the tree’s branches came into contact with high-voltage power lines.

Police Colonel Fasatan Laosen from Sangkhome District Police Station, Udon Thani, received a report of the incident, which took place near the Tha Siew-Hin Ngom Road in Ban Kham Trakla, village 13, Sangkhome subdistrict.

The police coordinated with electric officials to cut off power and arrived at the scene with medical personnel from Sangkhome Hospital and volunteers from Udorn Thani Rescue Foundation.

At the site, the body of 49 year old Wirayut was found face down in a ditch with burn marks on his left side. Nearby lay a chainsaw under a felled eucalyptus tree, which had its branches resting on high-voltage power lines, with wire tied to the tree’s end.

Chaiyut, a 58 year old man, who was severely injured with burns on his body and hands, was taken to Udon Thani Central Hospital.

According to 57 year old village headman Thanakrit, the deceased was cutting down the eucalyptus tree on his father-in-law’s land with Chaiyut’s assistance, intending to sell the wood.

It is believed they used wire to secure the tree branches to prevent them from touching the power lines. However, the tree’s height caused it to fall onto the lines, electrifying the wire.

Related Articles

“The deceased was electrocuted and collapsed. Chaiyut tried to pull him away but was also electrocuted,” said Thanakrit. “He was thrown to the side of the road and lost consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, he rode his motorcycle to the village to seek help.”

Police transported the body to the hospital for legal proceedings before releasing it to the family for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid Bangkok News

Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid

2 minutes ago
Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack

16 minutes ago
Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui

24 minutes ago
Thai Lion Air&#8217;s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare Bangkok News

Thai Lion Air’s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare

33 minutes ago
Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor Bangkok News

Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor

45 minutes ago
South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall Pattaya News

South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall

53 minutes ago
Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights Phuket News

Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights

2 hours ago
Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident Thailand News

Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident

2 hours ago
Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest Thailand News

Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest

2 hours ago
Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack Pattaya News

Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack

2 hours ago
Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet Crime News

Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet

3 hours ago
Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo Phuket News

Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo

3 hours ago
Child&#8217;s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall Thailand News

Child’s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall

3 hours ago
Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang Pattaya News

Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang

3 hours ago
Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation Crime News

Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation

3 hours ago
Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm Phuket News

Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm

3 hours ago
Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers Thailand News

Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers

4 hours ago
Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement Thailand News

Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement

4 hours ago
Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much Thailand News

Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much

4 hours ago
Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar Pattaya News

Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar

4 hours ago
Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time Thailand News

Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk

4 hours ago
Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump&#8217;s 36% tariffs bomb Thailand News

Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump’s 36% tariffs bomb

5 hours ago
Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine Phuket News

Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine

5 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
206 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x