Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident

A 49 year old man died, and a 58 year old man was seriously injured while cutting eucalyptus trees for sale yesterday, July 7, in the Udon Thani province. The accident occurred when the tree’s branches came into contact with high-voltage power lines.

Police Colonel Fasatan Laosen from Sangkhome District Police Station, Udon Thani, received a report of the incident, which took place near the Tha Siew-Hin Ngom Road in Ban Kham Trakla, village 13, Sangkhome subdistrict.

The police coordinated with electric officials to cut off power and arrived at the scene with medical personnel from Sangkhome Hospital and volunteers from Udorn Thani Rescue Foundation.

At the site, the body of 49 year old Wirayut was found face down in a ditch with burn marks on his left side. Nearby lay a chainsaw under a felled eucalyptus tree, which had its branches resting on high-voltage power lines, with wire tied to the tree’s end.

Chaiyut, a 58 year old man, who was severely injured with burns on his body and hands, was taken to Udon Thani Central Hospital.

According to 57 year old village headman Thanakrit, the deceased was cutting down the eucalyptus tree on his father-in-law’s land with Chaiyut’s assistance, intending to sell the wood.

It is believed they used wire to secure the tree branches to prevent them from touching the power lines. However, the tree’s height caused it to fall onto the lines, electrifying the wire.

“The deceased was electrocuted and collapsed. Chaiyut tried to pull him away but was also electrocuted,” said Thanakrit. “He was thrown to the side of the road and lost consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, he rode his motorcycle to the village to seek help.”

Police transported the body to the hospital for legal proceedings before releasing it to the family for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.