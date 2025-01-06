Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 14:06, 06 January 2025| Updated: 14:06, 06 January 2025
141 1 minute read
Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

A Thai rescue team expressed their gratitude towards a kind foreign man who assisted their operation by clearing a path for their emergency van on Phahurat Road in Bangkok on Saturday, January 4.

A member of the rescue team, Chaiyapon Chanchua, shared a video of the foreigner on social media to commend his support. In the footage, the foreigner, dressed entirely in black, is seen asking motorists to create a clear path for the emergency van.

Advertisements

The foreigner walked along the congested road during the traffic jam, knocking on car windows to inform drivers, enabling the rescue team to proceed through the traffic.

Chaiyapon told Inside Thailand that the incident occurred at around 4.20pm that day. He and other rescuers had been called to a road outside the Merry King shopping mall in the Wong Wian Yai area of Bangkok to assist a Thai man who reportedly collapsed on the road and required urgent medical attention.

Related news

The rescue team transported the man from the scene along Phahurat Road, which was heavily congested at the time. Although the team activated their sirens and appealed for cooperation from motorists, many drivers failed to take notice.

It was then that the foreign man took action, walking down the road and informing drivers one by one until the rescue van was able to pass.

Kind foreigner helps Thai rescue team in Bangkok
Photo via DailyNews

Another rescuer, 20 year old Pakorn Wongcharoen, told the media that the traffic jam spanned over 500 metres but, thanks to the foreigner’s efforts, the team managed to navigate through the congestion and transport the injured man to the hospital in time, where he is now in a stable condition.

Advertisements

The two rescuers also urged motorists to heed the sirens and announcements from rescue or medical teams, emphasising the importance of giving way to those rushing to save lives.

Foreigner helps Thai rescue team during traffic jam
Pakorn Wongcharoen. | Photo via DailyNews

In a related story from February last year, a foreign couple was praised by a Thai family and netizens after saving an elderly Thai woman from drowning in the Chao Phraya River in Ayutthaya province.

The woman’s daughter launched a search for the couple in hopes of expressing her gratitude. However, there have been no updates as to whether the family managed to locate the heroic couple.

Latest Thailand News
Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama Crime News

Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama

5 minutes ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online Crime News

Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online

13 minutes ago
Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video) Thailand News

Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video)

36 minutes ago
Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam Bangkok News

Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam

42 minutes ago
Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces Environment News

Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces

51 minutes ago
Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket Crime News

Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket

1 hour ago
Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US,000 gold scam Bangkok News

Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US$90,000 gold scam

1 hour ago
University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment Thailand News

University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment

1 hour ago
Kayak accidents near Koh Chang highlight tourist safety concerns Thailand News

Kayak accidents near Koh Chang highlight tourist safety concerns

2 hours ago
Hygiene concerns after foreigner films dishwashing in Thai canal (video) Central Thailand News

Hygiene concerns after foreigner films dishwashing in Thai canal (video)

2 hours ago
Yacht crew member suffers severe burns in Pattaya engine fire Pattaya News

Yacht crew member suffers severe burns in Pattaya engine fire

3 hours ago
Thailand to develop cyber fraud insurance framework Crime News

Thailand to develop cyber fraud insurance framework

3 hours ago
Thai police arrest woman in Facebook job scam Crime News

Thai police arrest woman in Facebook job scam

3 hours ago
Guide lines crossed: Pattaya cops nab four for illegal tour guiding Crime News

Guide lines crossed: Pattaya cops nab four for illegal tour guiding

3 hours ago
Drunk tourist clashes with Phuket bikers over massage ride Crime News

Drunk tourist clashes with Phuket bikers over massage ride

3 hours ago
Deputy PM rolls dice on Thaksin&#8217;s bold online gambling bet Thailand News

Deputy PM rolls dice on Thaksin’s bold online gambling bet

4 hours ago
Shell shock: Coconut factory fire sparks highway pileup Thailand News

Shell shock: Coconut factory fire sparks highway pileup

4 hours ago
Bitcoin soars as ETFs and halving spark a crypto frenzy Business News

Bitcoin soars as ETFs and halving spark a crypto frenzy

4 hours ago
Locals question legality of luxury camping tents on Jomtien Beach Crime News

Locals question legality of luxury camping tents on Jomtien Beach

4 hours ago
Thai university student crashes car, damages 12 electricity poles Bangkok News

Thai university student crashes car, damages 12 electricity poles

4 hours ago
Cold front, hot topic: Thailand braces for a temperature tumble Thailand News

Cold front, hot topic: Thailand braces for a temperature tumble

4 hours ago
Young man killed over debt dispute in Sisaket village Crime News

Young man killed over debt dispute in Sisaket village

4 hours ago
Thaksin sparks outrage with racist remarks in Chiang Rai Northern Thailand News

Thaksin sparks outrage with racist remarks in Chiang Rai

5 hours ago
Bangkok fire leaves elderly man injured, son suspected of arson Bangkok News

Bangkok fire leaves elderly man injured, son suspected of arson

5 hours ago
Vow-ndalism: Bride-to-be wrecks fiancé’s home over unpaid dowry Thailand News

Vow-ndalism: Bride-to-be wrecks fiancé’s home over unpaid dowry

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video)

Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video)

Published: 14:13, 06 January 2025
Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces

Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces

Published: 13:58, 06 January 2025
Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US,000 gold scam

Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US$90,000 gold scam

Published: 13:40, 06 January 2025
University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment

University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment

Published: 13:29, 06 January 2025