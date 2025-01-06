Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam

A Thai rescue team expressed their gratitude towards a kind foreign man who assisted their operation by clearing a path for their emergency van on Phahurat Road in Bangkok on Saturday, January 4.

A member of the rescue team, Chaiyapon Chanchua, shared a video of the foreigner on social media to commend his support. In the footage, the foreigner, dressed entirely in black, is seen asking motorists to create a clear path for the emergency van.

The foreigner walked along the congested road during the traffic jam, knocking on car windows to inform drivers, enabling the rescue team to proceed through the traffic.

Chaiyapon told Inside Thailand that the incident occurred at around 4.20pm that day. He and other rescuers had been called to a road outside the Merry King shopping mall in the Wong Wian Yai area of Bangkok to assist a Thai man who reportedly collapsed on the road and required urgent medical attention.

The rescue team transported the man from the scene along Phahurat Road, which was heavily congested at the time. Although the team activated their sirens and appealed for cooperation from motorists, many drivers failed to take notice.

It was then that the foreign man took action, walking down the road and informing drivers one by one until the rescue van was able to pass.

Another rescuer, 20 year old Pakorn Wongcharoen, told the media that the traffic jam spanned over 500 metres but, thanks to the foreigner’s efforts, the team managed to navigate through the congestion and transport the injured man to the hospital in time, where he is now in a stable condition.

The two rescuers also urged motorists to heed the sirens and announcements from rescue or medical teams, emphasising the importance of giving way to those rushing to save lives.

In a related story from February last year, a foreign couple was praised by a Thai family and netizens after saving an elderly Thai woman from drowning in the Chao Phraya River in Ayutthaya province.

The woman’s daughter launched a search for the couple in hopes of expressing her gratitude. However, there have been no updates as to whether the family managed to locate the heroic couple.