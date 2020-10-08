Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite | The Thaiger

Thailand
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite
A 52 year old former Muay Thai champion died yesterday from a blood infection after he was bit by a giant poisonous centipede, or takhap in Thai. Dokmaipa Por Pongsawang was bit a few days ago, but didn’t seek medical treatment until he was seriously ill, experiencing chills and dizziness.
The Kalasin Hospital director says the former fighter died from a severe blood infection, adding that Dokmaipa also had diabetes which caused complications and contributed to his death.
Dokmaipa, who was born in the Roi Et province, became a Muay Thai fighter when he was 9 years old. Dokmaipa was a left-sided fighter and earned the nickname “Powerful Southpaw” after he won 6 matches at Lumpini and Ratchadamnoen boxing stadiums. He retired from fighting in 1996. He then worked as a coach and bodyguard in Macau before moving back to Thailand to work as a municipal employee in Kalasin.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Anti-corruption commission to re-investigate handling of “Boss” hit-and-run case
The “Boss” hit-and-run saga drags on, with the National Anti-Corruption Commission saying it’s received a copy of an independent report on the handling of the case and plans to compare it with its own findings. The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission has submitted its report to the NACC, with Niwatchai Kasemmongkol from the NACC saying it will be compared to the NACC’s own findings, in addition to the testimony of several police officers who worked on the case.
Meanwhile, as investigation follows investigation, the whereabouts of the Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, remain unknown. Assistant national police chief, Charuwat Waisaya, says officers are concerned about the chances of finding and returning him to Thailand to face the charges against him. So far, 7 police officers have been implicated in the anti-corruption commission’s report, accused of mismanaging the case against Boss and colluding to get him off. The report claims their deliberate failure to procure an arrest warrant is what enabled the accused to flee the country.
Although Interpol has issued a red notice for Boss, Charuwat says this is not actually an arrest warrant. He says all the red notice does is allow Thai police to work with their foreign counterparts, alongside the Foreign Ministry, in attempting to find out where Boss currently is. Once his location is established, the move to extradite him can begin.
An independent inquiry into the original handling of the case laid the blame squarely with police and prosecutors. The inquiry was ordered by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and led by former NACC commissioner, Vicha Mahakun. After taking delivery of the report, the PM submitted it to the PACC to investigate those accused of mis-managing the case. With the PACC having returned their findings to the NACC, the NACC now plans to re-examine every occurrence in the ongoing saga, from the original investigation right up to the decision in July to drop all charges.
Thailand’s Health Ministry wants to reduce tourist quarantine to 10 days
Thailand’s Health Ministry is seeking to reduce the mandatory quarantine period for foreign tourists,, currently mandated at 14 days, to 10 days. The reduction would be assessed after one month and, if successful, quarantine could be further reduced to 7 days. However, this reduction would only apply to those arriving from countries considered “safe” from Covid-19. Those arriving from high-risk countries would still be subject to 14 days’ quarantine.
It’s understood the ministry plans to submit its proposal to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration within the next 2 weeks, and has asked the Disease Control Department to compare differing quarantine periods of 7, 10, and 12 days, to determine their effectiveness.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Somsak Akksilp, from the Department of Medical Services, says Thailand currently has around 2,000 beds for Covid-19 patients, adding that Bangkok can treat up between 230 and 400 patients a day, while the rest of the country has the capacity to treat 1,000 to 1,700 patients a day. He’s also confident there are sufficient supplies of both medication and equipment to treat Covid patients. Thailand is also producing the anti-viral medication, Favipiravir, which has been shown to alleviate Covid symptoms in some patients.
Meanwhile, Health Ministry permanent secretary, Kiattiphum Wongrajit, says the success of a reduced quarantine period will be down to how well the public continues to comply with health measures. He says he’s confident any second wave would be manageable if the public continues to co-operate with measures such as mandatory mask-wearing in public spaces, frequent hand washing, and social distancing.
Unlike some countries, Thailand has seen large-scale acceptance and adoption of such measures. The country is now desperate to repair its shattered economy, by kick-starting its dormant tourism industry. Although the government has approved a Special Tourist Visa to allow long-term tourists to return, many say the limit on numbers means the scheme will not have enough of an impact. It has also been criticised for the lengthy and expensive quarantine involved, which opponents claim will prove off-putting for tourists, who may opt to vacation elsewhere.
It remains to be seen how the Health Ministry’s push for reduced quarantine will go down with Thai citizens. A recent poll shows most are in favour of keeping the borders shut for now. At least one prominent medic has also warned against a reduction in quarantine.
First batch of Special Tourist Visa arrivals for Phuket ‘postponed’, no refunds
If you were a traveller, trying to get accurate information about how and when you could return to Thailand, you’d be rightfully confused. So are we. Now it emerges that the arrival of the first Special Tourist Visa travellers, headed for Phuket, has been postponed at least until the end of the month. Scheduled charter flights for Scandinavian and Chinese travellers have been pushed forward to at least the end of October. Then again, the Thai Health Minister has said that the first plane is, indeed, arriving today.
The Thai government first proposed, then confirmed, details about a new, highly regulated Special Tourist Visa, the STV. Then it was announced that the first ‘batch’ of STV tourists would arrive from Scandinavian countries and China in October and November, in Phuket. Then the Phuket Governor announced that he hadn’t been formally told about the arrangements and that he’d “read it in the local media”. That was followed up by an announcement that the first arrivals would be delayed until after the end of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, October 25.
Just as the first passengers were scheduled to arrive, the arrival dates have been shuffled forward again as, according to local Phuket tourism officials, “preparation for receiving foreign travellers are not complete”.
But just to add further confusion, the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, contradicted that information yesterday afternoon and said that a plane of Chinese tourists were still due to arrive by a special charter flight to Phuket today. Phuket airport officials have also said they’re 100% ready with hundreds of trained personnel “to ensure that the plane of an estimated 150 Chinese Nationals from Guangzhou are safely processed”.
The number of tourists, the preparations, confirmed flights, precise arrangements – all up in the air. The Phuket Governor, Thai Public Health Minister, TAT Governor and Phuket Airport officials are all saying different things.
The first group of 300 (or only 150?) Chinese tourists and businessmen from Guangzhou, scheduled to arrive on the southern island today, will not permitted to travel. It’s been reported in Khaosod English that the Thai government won’t offer them refunds for accommodation, insurance, flights, along with any other costs they had incurred so far to obtain their STVs
Yuthasak Supasorn, the TAT governor, says the arrangements for their travel should be treated as a postponement, not a cancellation.
“…there’s no need for those refunds, because their trip is not cancelled, it’s just delayed.”
Little has been published about the impending, now delayed, travellers… where they are travelling, where they are staying, the costs and arrangements of their flights, beyond the knowledge that they were flying to Phuket on a chartered Air Asia flight. But Yuthasak expressed his confidence that the STV “will be implemented later this month” when all the necessary measures and procedures are put in place.
Another batch of Scandinavian travellers was set to arrive on October 21 but that date has now been thrown into doubt by the Phuket Governor’s announcement on Tuesday that the island should wait until after the Vegetarian Festival (which finishes on October 25).
But, again, Yuthasak assured reporters yesterday that would arrive before the end of October “for sure”.
The Special Tourist Visa is the first official attempt at allowing some sort of tourism back into Thailand but comes with a hefty price tag and lots of conditions and regulations. There are also a limited amount of countries from where the travellers are considered “low risk”.
People, who have contacted the US embassy and consulates, for example, are being told that US citizens are not currently being considered for travel under the STV.
