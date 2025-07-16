Fight for the future: Phuket steps up Muay Thai game with training blitz

Phuket kicked off a major push to raise the bar in Thailand’s most iconic martial art, as dozens of aspiring coaches began intensive training to earn their official Muay Thai credentials.

Today, July 16, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) held the opening ceremony for the C-License Muay Thai Coach Training Project at the Bukitta Boutique Hotel in Phuket.

The event drew an impressive line-up of officials and guests, led by Thammarat Wongcharoenyos, SAT board member and President of the Phuket Provincial Sports Association, who presided over the ceremony.

Among those attending were Wandee Isarangkun Na Ayutthaya, an expert from the Boxing Committee Office, Thanawut Petchara, director of the SAT Phuket branch, respected lecturers, SAT staff, trainees and other dignitaries.

This year’s training has attracted 50 candidates who passed the qualification criteria. The 10-day programme will run until July 25, combining rigorous instruction with hands-on practice.

In his opening speech, Thammarat praised the enduring passion Thai people have for Muay Thai, describing it as a “national art and cultural treasure.” He stressed that in an era when international tournaments and commercial opportunities are booming, qualified coaches play a crucial role in keeping standards high.

“Muay Thai is evolving,” he said. “We must stay ahead, integrating sports science and maintaining strict regulations against banned substances. Our trainers are the guardians of this tradition.”

He urged trainees to seize the opportunity to learn as much as possible from the expert instructors, adding that the knowledge gained here would be invaluable in developing ethical, high-quality Muay Thai athletes.

“Make the most of this chance,” he said. “Ask questions, deepen your understanding, and take pride in carrying this responsibility forward.”

The ceremony closed with Thammarat expressing heartfelt thanks to the Boxing Committee, instructors, and everyone who contributed to making the project possible.

He officially declared the C-License Muay Thai Coach Training Project for fiscal year 2025 open, wishing all participants success in their studies and careers, The Phuket News reported.

With demand for professional coaching on the rise, the SAT hopes the initiative will not only preserve the spirit of Muay Thai but also cement Thailand’s reputation as the global leader in the sport.