British dad dies chasing fight dream as wife gives birth back home

Young family torn apart after dad’s final adventure ends in heartbreak

Bob Scott10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Picture courtesy of The Daily Mail

A British mum gave birth to her third child yesterday, just days after her beloved husband died alone in Thailand while chasing his lifelong dream of becoming a Thai boxing fighter.

Ryan O’Connor, from Rossendale, Lancashire, collapsed in a hotel bathroom in Thailand after falling severely ill during a once-in-a-lifetime trip to train at a Muay Thai academy.

The father-of-three was placed on life support but tragically passed away on June 28, just as his pregnant wife Joanne was preparing to welcome their baby girl into the world back in the UK.

Heartbroken Joanne, a maths teacher, gave birth to daughter Maya Jasmine O’Connor on Monday morning, surrounded by family but devastated by her husband’s absence.

The 30 year old had flown to Thailand on May 29 to tick off a lifelong dream before becoming a father of two, said his brother Liam.

“He just wanted to do it before he had two children. It was his last chance to go and do something that he’s always wanted to do.”

Picture courtesy of The Daily Mail

But just weeks into his trip, O’Connor was struck down with violent diarrhoea and suspected infection. On June 26, he managed a final video call to his parents, describing his symptoms in detail.

Alarmed, his father rang his son’s hotel and begged staff to call emergency services.

By the time medics reached his room, O’Connor had collapsed on the bathroom floor and gone into cardiac arrest. Paramedics managed to restart his heart after 15 agonising minutes and placed him on life support.

Sadly, his condition worsened. He went into septic shock the next day and died early the following morning, just days before his 31st birthday.

Liam described his brother as “loud, funny, and my best friend” — and has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Joanne, toddler son Riley, and baby Maya as they face an uncertain future.

“Joanne now faces the unimaginable pain of bringing new life into the world whilst coping with the devastating knowledge that her daughter will never meet her dad.”

The fundraiser aims to cover costs including repatriation of O’Connor’s remains, medical bills, housing, and long-term support for the children, reported The Daily Mail.

“If you knew Ryan, you’d know he was a great dad and husband. His strength, humour, and warmth touched so many. Now it’s our turn to rally round them in their darkest hour.”

You can support the campaign by visiting their GoFundMe page.

