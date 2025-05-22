Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video)

Chaos erupts as festivalgoers flee amid unexpected fiery blast

Picture courtesy of @pentor227 TikTok

A dramatic scene unfolded during a traditional rocket festival in Kalasin province when a skyrocket exploded, sending fireballs in every direction.

This annual festival in northeastern Thailand is deeply rooted in tradition, with villagers launching rockets to ensure seasonal rainfall and to compete for whose rocket stays airborne the longest. However, it is not uncommon for accidents to occur, such as this incident yesterday, May 21.

A clip shared by TikTok user @pentor227 captured the moment of the explosion, showing part of the team outside the designated safety zone while another group was igniting the skyrocket.

Unfortunately, a mishap led to the rocket exploding, causing people to run for safety as fireballs scattered everywhere.

In the midst of the chaos, social media users were particularly amused by a man dressed in a green superhero costume as he joined the frantic escape.

His quick reaction and distinctive attire caught the attention of many online viewers, adding a lighter note to the otherwise serious situation, reported KhaoSod.

@pentor227 #บั้งไฟระเบิด ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Pentormarket

In similar news, a homemade rocket burst into flames on its launchpad during the Bun Bang Fai festival in Yasothon province on May 10, just as it was about to take off. The sudden explosion startled attendees, sending them scrambling for safety.

The Bun Bang Fai festival is a cherished tradition in northeastern Thailand, where locals launch homemade rockets to appeal to the rain deity Phaya Thaen and compete for height and flight time. Despite its festive atmosphere, rocket misfires and explosions are a known and recurring risk each year.

On May 13, TikTok user Anutida Nok shared a video capturing the explosive moment, captioned, “Add the Angel (exploded), Kud Kung tradition 10/5/68 #homemaderocket #tradition #homemaderocket10000 #bunbangfaiinthesixthmonth #increasevisibility #isantradition #addtheangel #yasothon.”

The footage shows the team prepping the rocket and lighting the fuse. Just as the rocket was about to launch, it exploded on the stand, triggering panic in the crowd. Thankfully, no one was injured.

