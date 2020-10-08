Dive team searches for couple’s bodies in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river

A dive team was sent to Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river early this morning to search for the bodies of 2 people who are believed to have been swept away by the river’s current. The current was so strong, divers had to stop their search until the water was more calm.

The couple was seen walking to a pier by the Rama VIII Bridge. Witnesses say they then heard screaming from the river and ran to help. People called the police and tried throwing objects in the river for the man and woman to grab hold of. But the current was strong and the couple was swept up by the waves, disappearing under the surface, according to witnesses.

The Bowon Mongkol police called the local rescue team around 2am this morning. 2 teams of divers searched for the bodies for about an hour and a half, but were unable to find any trace of the couple’s bodies.

A bag of female clothes was found at the pier, but nothing with the couple’s identities were left behind. Police are still investigating.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

