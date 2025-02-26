Ex Thai boxer injured in gang attack over parking dispute (video)

An ex Thai boxer yesterday sustained a broken nasal bone in an alleged gang attack, reportedly including a security guard and motorcycle taxi riders, at a bus terminal in the southern province of Krabi.

The 41 year old ex-boxer, Narong, better known as Saddam Kietyongyuth, shared the details of the gang attack with Channel 7 to seek justice for himself. The assault occurred at approximately 10am yesterday, February 26, following a dispute with the security guards over a parking area.

Narong explained that he arrived at the terminal on his motorcycle to buy a coach bus ticket to Bangkok. He parked his motorcycle in front of the terminal sign where other motorcycles were also parked. Unfortunately, a security guard approached him and ordered him to move, claiming that the area was restricted.

Narong said he was confused because other motorcycles were parked there. He questioned the unequal treatment of the guards, which led to a heated argument. One of the guards approached him with a baton, prompting Narong to prepare to defend himself.

Unexpectedly, someone punched Narong from behind. He turned to discover that a group of six to seven motorcycle taxi riders launched an attack on him. The situation descended into chaos, and Narong was unable to defend himself effectively against the gang assault.

The former boxer revealed that he sustained a broken nasal bone, his clothes were torn, and his glasses were missing.

Narong stated that he would not take legal action against the security guards and motorcycle taxi riders if they agreed to engage in one-on-one combat rather than a gang attack.

One of the security guards, Wuttichai, claimed that Narong initiated the fight. He also insulted the families of the guards and motorcycle taxi riders with vulgarities.

Wuttichai said that Narong attacked him and another guard at their shelter, prompting the taxi riders to assist them.

The Director of the Krabi Bus Terminal, Opas Juthamas, told Channel 7 that he would file a lawsuit against Narong for disturbing and causing nuisance at the terminal, as the CCTV footage clearly showed that Narong was the first to launch the attack.

Opas insisted that he also summoned the security guards to receive a warning and a complaint regarding their violent responses on the day of the incident.