Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach

A Thai man publicly exposed foreign tourists, believed to be Indian nationals, by sharing a video on social media of them urinating on Pattaya Beach in the early hours of yesterday, July 3.

The man posted the video to his Facebook account, แอ้นท์ สุรีศรี เรืองสุขสุด, with the caption, “For those who always spoil foreigners. See it for yourself. Free visa!” The footage showed three foreign men standing on Pattaya Beach, with two of them urinating into the sea.

Despite being filmed, the men continued relieving themselves. They even smiled at the camera, and one of them pulled out his phone to film the Thai man in return.

Several Thai netizens expressed outrage in the comments section. Some claimed they also had videos of foreigners urinating in the sea and intended to post them soon.

Nevertheless, many netizens stated that foreign visitors should not be the only ones blamed, as many Thai tourists also urinate in the sea, particularly when drunk.

Channel 7 contacted the man for further details. He said the incident occurred at around 1am while he was fishing for squid along the beach. Hearing laughter nearby, he turned to see the group of tourists, two of whom were urinating despite being fully aware of his presence.

One of the foreigners filmed his friends peeing and later approached the Thai man in an attempt to befriend him. However, the man refused to engage and instead scolded them for their inappropriate behaviour. The group reportedly ignored him and laughed in response.

The man said he wanted the police to take such incidents more seriously and ensure that anyone causing public hygiene issues is penalised. He also urged officials to increase the number of public toilets available and, at the very least, install clear signage directing foreign visitors to bathroom facilities.

A similar issue occurred in another popular tourist destination of Thailand, Phuket, where several foreign visitors were seen urinating in public spaces such as footpaths and even on tuk tuks.

The situation escalated last month when a foreign woman was caught defecating outside a restaurant. The restaurant owner later appealed to officials to prioritise public sanitation, emphasising that access to clean and sufficient toilet facilities is essential if Thailand is to present itself as a tourism-ready country to the world.