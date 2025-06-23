King’s royal gifts boost soldier morale along Thai‑Cambodian border

His Majesty the King has graciously provided royal gifts to boost morale among Thai soldiers stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border today, June 23.

Lieutenant Colonel Aniwat Sirikhuang, commander of the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, also serving as commander of the 24th Infantry Battalion, Task Force 2, led his troops to a ceremony to receive the royal items.

The gesture is intended to support and honour military personnel carrying out duties in Thailand’s border regions.

Just last week, on June 16, Privy Councillor Gen Paiboon Koomchaya delivered royal care packages to troops at the Ta Muen Thom Temple outpost in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani. The ceremony, which included messages of concern from the King, also brought together military leaders, local officials, and villagers from the region.

The timing comes amid escalating tension following a brief exchange of fire on May 28 at a disputed border temple, which resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier. That clash triggered troop deployments on both sides.

Amid political pressure and calls for her resignation, stemming from a leaked phone call with Cambodia’s Hun Sen, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also made a recent visit to the border area in Ubon Ratchathani on June 20. She conferred with local military commanders and toured the frontline, emphasising national unity and sovereign defence.

In the most recent development, Thai authorities imposed an immediate ban on Cambodian-registered motorbikes and modified vehicles from entering Thailand via the Ban Khlong Luek permanent border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district today, June 23.

This action comes in direct response to Cambodia’s recent decision to halt the import of fuel and gas from Thailand. The Thai military’s Burapha Task Force ordered strict enforcement at the crossing.

Thai forces have also expanded their border security measures across multiple crossings, including Ban Khlong Luek, the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge at Ban Nong Ian–Stung Bot, Ban Khao Din, and the relaxed trade points at Ban Ta Phraya and Ban Nong Prue, to ensure maximum safety and curb illegal activities.