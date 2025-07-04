Ubon Ratchathani police arrest 4 for violent assault on woman

Police in Ubon Ratchathani apprehended four men on charges related to a violent assault involving a 65 year old woman. The suspects allegedly attacked the woman with an iron object during a dispute.

Police Lieutenant General Wathana Yijeen, commander of Region 3, and Police Major General Patiyut Singsamorot of the Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Police, announced the arrest of 27 year old Apisit, 32 year old Sanram, 34 year old Arthit, and 28 year old Narongrit.

They were apprehended under arrest warrants issued by Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Court, numbered 323, 324, and 325/2025. The charges include causing grievous bodily harm, trespassing at night, and property damage.

The incident, which occurred on the night of Saturday, June 28, involved the suspects allegedly using an iron rod to attack the mother of a woman named Natchayaporn, who subsequently filed a complaint with the police.

The Varinchamrab District Police investigation team collected evidence identifying the four suspects. Apisit surrendered and admitted to being present but denied direct involvement in the assault.

Further investigation led to arrest warrants for the other three suspects. All implicated themselves in the incident, with Sanram, identified as the victim’s son-in-law, admitting to the assault. Arthit and Narongrit confessed to driving Sanram to the scene but claimed they did not participate in the attack.

Sanram stated that the altercation stemmed from a longstanding disagreement with his brother-in-law, 40 year old Chaturong.

On the day of the incident, Sanram visited the house to meet his wife for a bank transaction related to a loan. An argument ensued when he encountered Chaturong, leading to a physical altercation. During the scuffle, Sanram allegedly threw a plant branch that accidentally struck his mother-in-law.

Sanram expressed remorse and wished to apologise for injuring his mother-in-law. He insisted the incident was unrelated to any outstanding financial disputes, despite previous borrowings, reported KhaoSod.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Wathana concluded by stating that the preliminary investigation suggests personal vendetta as the motive, not connections to a loan shark gang. However, police remain sceptical and have ordered a thorough investigation to uncover the full truth.