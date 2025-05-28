Borderline madness as Thai and Cambodian troops trade fire

Thai and Cambodian soldiers exchanged gunfire in the early hours of yesterday morning in a tense border flare-up that’s reignited fears of conflict in a disputed stretch of jungle in Ubon Ratchathani province.

Shots rang out just before sunrise near Chong Bok, in Nam Yuen district, when Thai troops approached Cambodian soldiers who had crossed into contested territory, sparking a dramatic 10-minute shootout. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Royal Thai Army (RTA) spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree said the skirmish began at 5.30am, yesterday, May 27, when Thai soldiers from the Suranaree Task Force attempted to initiate talks with the Cambodian side, who had strayed into the zone against a prior agreement.

But things quickly spiralled out of control, said Maj. Gen. Winthai.

“The Cambodians apparently misunderstood their intentions and fired upon them. The Thai patrol retaliated. They exchanged shots for about 10 minutes.”

He added that chiefs from both sides were swift to intervene, with deputy commanders calling each other and agreeing to an immediate ceasefire. Despite the truce, both sides kept boots on the ground in a nervous standoff, Bangkok Post reported.

Security sources confirmed the skirmish took place in an area both nations had previously vowed not to occupy, raising questions over who made the first move.

It’s not the first time Thai and Cambodian troops have clashed over murky borderlines.

Late last year, reports of confrontations on Koh Kut island in Trat province circulated online, fuelling speculation of rising tensions. The government rubbished the claims as fake news, insisting there were no foreign soldiers on the island and that tourism remained robust.

Jirayu Houngsub, adviser to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, dismissed the rumours, saying visitor numbers were actually climbing, and no reinforcements had been deployed.

Koh Kut has drawn renewed attention amid sensitive negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia over joint oil and gas exploration in the Gulf of Thailand, a plan linked to a controversial 2001 MoU.

Critics say the deal could jeopardise Thai territorial claims, fuelling paranoia and misinformation online.

Still, Tuesday morning’s gunfire was all too real.

With troops lingering at the scene and tensions simmering, the border dispute remains far from settled.