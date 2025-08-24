Thailand crackdown on misuse of student visas by foreigners

Police move to dismantle networks behind visa abuse

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

The Immigration Bureau has enhanced its monitoring of foreign nationals entering Thailand on student visas after uncovering that thousands have obtained these visas without attending the required studies.

Police Major General Panthana Nuchanart, the deputy commissioner of the Bureau, reported that investigations revealed many people had entered Thailand claiming educational purposes but did not attend classes.

Entering Thailand on a student visa without engaging in study leads to visa revocation as a standard procedure. The Bureau has collaborated with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation to ensure visa compliance.

Students not genuinely enrolled will have their visa status immediately cancelled. This step aligns with Thailand’s broader efforts to tighten immigration controls and prevent the misuse of educational channels for unauthorised residency or other illegal activities.

In March 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) received a 139,000-page police report regarding 107 immigration officers accused of facilitating Chinese nationals involved in grey businesses to secure visas. The investigation by the NACC is ongoing.

The allegations emerged following claims by former politician Chuvit Kamolvisit that three Immigration Bureau commanders in Khon Kaen and Chiang Mai were accepting bribes ranging from 100,000 to 300,000 baht (US$3,090 to 9,265) for each non-immigrant visa approved. Language schools or volunteer foundations often provided documentation for visa extension applications.

On August 22, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, the higher education minister, announced that the Immigration Bureau had revoked temporary stay permits for nearly 10,000 foreign nationals whose visa statuses did not meet regulations, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, three universities in northern Thailand have denied accusations of illegally issuing student visas to Chinese nationals who were later found working on construction sites across the country.

The allegations surfaced on April 21 through the Facebook page รู้ทันจีน (Roo Than Jeen, meaning Know China), which claimed that some universities granted visas to Chinese nationals who were never enrolled as students, allowing them to live and work in Thailand unlawfully.

