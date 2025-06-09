Cambodian troops withdraw from Thai border after talks

Thailand and Cambodia reach agreement on de-escalation, troops to return to prior positions

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner40 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
213 1 minute read
Cambodian troops withdraw from Thai border after talks
Trenches dug by Cambodian troops | Photo via The Nation

Cambodian troops have agreed to withdraw from the Thai border in Ubon Ratchathani province following discussions between the regional forces of both countries.

Sources indicate that at 10am yesterday, June 8, the Cambodian military reached out to Thai soldiers at the contested Chong Bok border area in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, with a request to engage in talks with Thailand’s Suranaree Task Force, which oversees the regions adjacent to Cambodia.

The Suranaree Task Force informed Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region, about this development. Lt. Gen. Boonsin then relayed the information to Army Commander-in-Chief Gen. Pana Klaewplodthuk, seeking approval for negotiations, which the army chief granted.

The discussions resulted in an agreement for troops from both countries to return to the positions they held last year. Additionally, Cambodian soldiers are to fill in the trenches they had dug in the disputed Chong Bok area.

Disputed border area | Photo via ThaiPBS

Following this agreement, Thai and Cambodian soldiers returned to their prior positions. Both nations will also have representatives meet weekly at the location, as stated by sources of the Bangkok Post.

Army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree later confirmed the bilateral agreement.

This agreement came a day after the Thai military began restricting border crossings with Cambodia on the evening of June 7. These restrictions impacted visits by gamblers and the movement of heavy trucks from Thailand. There were also reports suggesting that Thailand considered halting electricity and internet services to the Cambodian border areas.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the border restrictions are part of a four-stage plan against Cambodia following its troops’ violation of a prior agreement to avoid the disputed area. The troops had previously entered Chong Bok, dug trenches, and incited a skirmish on May 28.

The Foreign Ministry emphasised that the border restrictions prohibit Thai gamblers and could potentially escalate to a full border closure with Cambodia if the neighbouring country intensifies its threats along the border.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

