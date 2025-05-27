Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting

Police in Saraburi province raided an illegal dental and fashion braces operation yesterday, uncovering unsanitary conditions. Police discovered a package sorting worker moonlighting as a fashion braces technician to earn extra income.

Police Colonel Suriya Sudkankawan, the superintendent of Mueang Saraburi Police Station, directed Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Sethhanan Sethapakorn, along with an investigative police team and Saraburi public health officials, to search the Charoen Rungroj shop located in Thanin Village, Soi 21, Phahonyothin Road, Pak Phriao subdistrict, Mueang district, Saraburi province.

This action followed reports of the residence being used as a facility for creating fake teeth and allowing advance appointments via telephone.

Utilising a covert operation, officials arranged for an undercover agent to make an appointment for fake teeth impressions at the said location. Upon arrival at the scheduled time, the agent was greeted by 65 year old Rojanirin and his wife, 52 year old Phakmalanath, who identified themselves as the shop owners.

After the agent completed the impression process, police and public health officials revealed their identities and requested to inspect the business licence and the required laws under the 1994 Health Facility Act and the 1994 Dental Profession Act.

Rojanirin and Phakmalanath failed to produce the documents, prompting a search that uncovered 35 items used for making fake teeth hidden within the premises. Both admitted to using the equipment for creating dental impressions for fake teeth.

Consequently, the police seized the items as evidence and arrested the couple, charging them with the unlawful operation of a dental practice. They were taken to the investigation officers for further legal proceedings.

Later, at 4pm the same day, the investigative team, in collaboration with Saraburi public health officials, executed a plan to apprehend an illegal fashion braces clinic.

An undercover agent contacted the operation via phone to arrange fashion braces work, agreeing on a price of 1,200 baht (US$27) and a meeting place at an unnumbered rental room in Moo 4, Pak Khao San subdistrict, Mueang district, Saraburi province. Upon arrival, the agent found themselves in a makeshift clinic with untidy and scattered contents.

During the search, 28 year old Paphatsara was caught fitting braces on the undercover agent. Police requested her business licence and the necessary permits under the 1994 Health Facility Act and the 1994 Dental Profession Act, which she could not provide.

As officials confiscated the illegal braces equipment, Paphatsara’s mother, 52 year old Thawi, pleaded with the police, explaining her daughter had only started the practice recently and served only acquaintances.

Paphatsara admitted to offering fashion braces for about a year, charging between 800 and 1,200 baht (US$25 to 37) per session. She worked as a package sorting employee for a private company in Saraburi and turned to fashion braces after experiencing the high costs at formal clinics.

Purchasing equipment through Facebook, she began her own service to supplement her income. Paphatsara was detained and taken for further legal action, reported KhaoSod.