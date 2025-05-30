Three arrested for concealing murder in Nakhon Sawan reservoir

Police have detained three men accused of concealing a murder by placing the body in a barrel and disposing of it in a reservoir in Nakhon Sawan province.

The suspects, including 35 year old Paravee or Game, Chalerm or Mam, and Prasong or Beer, confessed to their involvement in hiding the body after shooting the victim, Chutapet or Uan.

Yesterday, May 29, at 2.30pm, police transported the suspects to conduct a crime reenactment at the sugarcane field in Lopburi province, where the incident occurred.

Paravee admitted to shooting Chutapet with a shotgun after catching him allegedly stealing a solar panel battery. Paravee claimed that Chutapet approached him with a knife, prompting him to fire a shot into Chutapet’s chest.

After shooting Chutapet, Paravee reportedly dragged the body and put it into a 200-litre pesticide barrel. He admitted to handling the disposal alone, rolling the barrel to his pickup truck and later seeking advice from Chalerm and Prasong on how to dispose of the body.

The reenactment continued at the Huai Yai Reservoir, near where the body was found. The suspects had prepared another barrel with holes to allow water and fish to enter, intending to conceal the body further.

They placed large stones in the barrel to ensure it sank. After dumping the barrel containing Uan’s body into the reservoir, they burnt the original barrel at a nearby cassava plantation, unbeknownst to the owner.

Following the reenactment, police escorted the suspects to the station for further investigation. So far, charges have been filed against Paravee and Chalerm for concealing a body and destroying evidence, while Beer awaits further questioning before charges are determined, reported KhaoSod.

Original news: Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces

A man’s body was discovered concealed in a barrel and dumped in a reservoir bordering three provinces. The 50 year old unidentified man was found with a gunshot wound to the left chest and skull injuries by a local fisherman on May 18, at 4pm.

Police from Takhro Police Station, Nakhon Sawan province, were informed by a local that a large drum was floating in the Takhro reservoir, located in Moo 7, Takhro subdistrict, approximately 100 metres from the shore.

Upon investigation with rescue officials, a blue 200-litre plastic barrel with a black lid was found onshore, containing the decomposing body of a middle-aged man.

The man was wearing a green T-shirt and black sweatpants. His skin was peeling, and a large tattoo was visible on his back.

The skull had a depression of about 10 centimetres, and there was a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest. No identification documents were found on him, making it difficult to establish his identity.

Kaew, a 45 year old local, reported the discovery. While fishing with his nephew, they noticed the barrel floating about 100 metres from the shore.

Upon inspecting it, they were met with a strong odour. Kaew opened the lid slightly and saw the toes of a human foot, prompting him to immediately alert the police.

Locals and community leaders were consulted, but no one recognised the deceased, and no missing person reports were filed in the area. The Takhro reservoir is situated at the junction of Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, and Lop Buri provinces, leading police to suspect the body may have been dumped there to obscure its origin.

The investigation team from Provincial Police Region 6 is collaborating with detectives from Nakhon Sawan province and Takhro Police Station to gather more information and track down the perpetrator. The body will undergo a thorough autopsy to determine the cause of death and confirm the deceased’s identity, reported KhaoSod.