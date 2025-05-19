Nonthaburi canal walkway subsidence raises safety concerns

Residents have raised concerns over a dangerously tilted walkway near a canal in Nonthaburi province, which had worsened since the March 28 earthquake. The path’s condition is particularly problematic for students, the elderly, and bedbound individuals, prompting local authorities to discuss solutions with contractors.

Locals reported significant subsidence of the canal-side walkway, causing the utility poles to tilt. The area of concern is a concrete embankment along Khlong Bang Krasor, located 300 metres from the canal’s mouth leading to the Chao Phraya River.

The embankment, about 80 centimetres wide, shows cracks and is tilting towards the canal at approximately a 45-degree angle. The walkway’s earth has subsided around 80 centimetres, and nearby light poles are leaning precariously.

Saisunee Koetnak, a local, shared that the walkway had been tilting for several days, with significant deterioration occurring after heavy rainfall on May 17, causing visible cracks. Bedridden patients and the elderly, who rely on the path daily, have been particularly affected.

Saisunee expressed uncertainty about the cause and whether the embankment was supported by any reinforcing piles.

Saisunee Songkhananakh, the president of Wat Noi Nok community, explained that the embankment began tilting after an earthquake, though initially not severely. Heavy rainfall over the past two to three days has aggravated the situation. The exact cause remains unknown to the residents.

Amarin Kitchatham, acting director of the Public Works Division for Nonthaburi Municipality, stated that an engineering assessment identified a subsidence area of about 30 metres. The municipality plans to deploy a team of engineers to discuss the root causes with the contractors.

In the meantime, the municipality will erect warning signs to designate the path as dangerous and restrict its use. They aim to coordinate with the temple to open an alternative route for residents temporarily, reported KhaoSod.