Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is facing the fight of her political life—and she’s staying silent.

For the second week running, Paetongtarn skipped yesterday’s weekly Cabinet meeting, fuelling speculation as she prepares to take the stand in an explosive ethics case linked to a leaked phone call.

The 38 year old leader, who also holds the post of culture minister, has been out of the political spotlight since her suspension began on July 1. Yesterday, August 19, she was one of three ministers missing from the meeting, alongside Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Social Development Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.

Instead, Paetongtarn is preparing for her Constitutional Court hearing tomorrow, August 21, when she will testify in her defence. The case centres on an audio recording leaked by Cambodian strongman Hun Sen, in which Paetongtarn is heard referring to him as “uncle” while criticising a senior Thai army commander in charge of the tense Cambodian border.

The remarks, which triggered uproar among senators, were deemed damaging to national security and ethics. Paetongtarn later issued an apology, insisting her words were part of a “negotiating strategy” to ease tensions along the frontier.

The court’s ruling is scheduled for August 29, a verdict that could seal her political fate.

Paetongtarn has kept a low profile since the scandal erupted, avoiding press conferences and offering only brief words to journalists at official events. Her silence has only intensified the swirl of speculation surrounding her leadership and the future of the Pheu Thai Party, reported Bangkok Post.

Photo of Sorawong Thienthong courtesy of Bangkok Post

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, also the secretary-general of Pheu Thai, confirmed yesterday that Paetongtarn will appear before the court tomorrow, which also marks her 39th birthday.

“I believe in her innocence. We hope the court sees her actions in the right context and rules in her favour.”

Paetongtarn’s political allies have framed the controversy as a storm whipped up by rivals seeking to derail her government. But with her credibility on the line, the outcome of this case could decide whether she reclaims the premiership—or is permanently sidelined.

