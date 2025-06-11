British tourist rescued after motorbike plunges into Patong canal

A British tourist had a close call when his motorbike plunged into a canal behind Patong Hospital, but thanks to quick-thinking rescue workers, he was saved with only minor injuries.

The incident occurred yesterday, June 10, on Sai Nam Yen Road, with emergency teams from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation’s Patong unit rushing to the scene after receiving the call for help.

At the scene, the 21 year old man, who has not been named, was found trapped in the canal after losing control of his motorbike.

The vehicle, which still bore red licence plates, had crashed into the water, leaving the tourist in need of immediate assistance.

“Rescue workers quickly secured the motorbike with a sling and pulled both the bike and the rider out of the canal,” a Kusoldharm Phuket spokesperson said.

Fortunately, the British man suffered only minor injuries, with no life-threatening wounds reported.

While the exact circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear, speculation suggests the tourist may have missed a nearby bridge while travelling along the main road, which led him to inadvertently drive into the canal, reported The Phuket News.

“It’s possible that the tourist lost control of his bike and veered into the water,” said one witness.

The incident highlights the risks of unfamiliar roads for tourists, particularly in areas where canals are closely situated to roadways. Despite the potentially dangerous situation, the quick response from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation’s rescue team ensured a positive outcome.

The tourist’s quick recovery serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving, especially in unfamiliar areas. Thanks to the swift actions of the rescue team, what could have been a much more serious situation ended with only minor injuries.

In another water mishap that was not as fortunate, a British backpacker tragically drowned after a kayaking accident in Thailand.

The 24 year old Brit went missing on February 11, 2024, while kayaking in a canal near Rajjaprabha Dam, also known as Cheow Lan Dam, in Surat Thani province. His kayak capsized, causing him to fall into the murky waters of the reservoir.

