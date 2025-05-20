Murder mystery: Man’s body in barrel at Nakhon Sawan reservoir

A series of investigative meetings were convened by Police Major General Narewitch Sukonthawit, commander of Nakhon Sawan provincial police, to address the case of a man’s body found in a submerged barrel at the Takro Reservoir, Nakhon Sawan, yesterday, May 19.

The deceased, an approximately 50 year old Thai man, had a gunshot wound to the chest and was wearing a long-sleeved green shirt with Sangdee Gold Shop, Si Thep, Phetchabun printed on the back. The shop owner confirmed that the deceased was not an employee and the shirt was a promotional item distributed long ago.

The investigation team, led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Narewitch, analysed evidence from the scene including a plastic barrel, five large stones used as weights, a fertiliser sack, and a side bag.

Among these items, a mobile phone with a charger, a red nylon bag, orange polo shirt, flat steel sheets, and nine 1-baht coins were discovered. Police suspect the coins might relate to a ritual intended to prevent the deceased’s spirit from haunting the perpetrator.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Narewitch and the investigative team revisited the scene to collect further evidence and environmental data. They were instructed to expedite witness interviews and gather comprehensive information.

The examination of the barrel revealed marks from a sharp object, suggesting an intent to submerge the body and obscure the crime by letting aquatic life dispose of the remains.

Initial assumptions indicate the victim was killed elsewhere, with the body being disposed of in an isolated area where water currents are weak. The use of a plastic barrel and electric grinding tools points to a calculated attempt to conceal the body.

Efforts to verify the deceased’s identity are ongoing, with coordination across local police units, particularly focusing on Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, and Lopburi provinces, to check for missing person reports. The shirt, linked to a gold shop in Si Thep, Phetchabun, was found to be a customer giveaway, mainly distributed in Khok Samrong, Lopburi, narrowing the investigation focus.

Police Major General Narewitch urged the public to assist in identifying the deceased, who bore distinctive tattoos such as Nine Peaks, Phor Kae, Rama Shooting Arrows, and Metta Mahaniyom.

Any information regarding the deceased, including tattoo artists who may have worked on him, should be reported to the Takro Police Station or an investigative officer at any time, reported KhaoSod.