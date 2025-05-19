Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces

Mystery deepens over body in barrel as forensic team hunts for clues

Bright Choomanee
3 hours ago
Last Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A man’s body was discovered concealed in a barrel and dumped in a reservoir bordering three provinces. The 50 year old unidentified man was found with a gunshot wound to the left chest and skull injuries by a local fisherman yesterday, May 18, at 4pm.

Police from Takhro Police Station, Nakhon Sawan province, were informed by a local that a large drum was floating in the Takhro reservoir, located in Moo 7, Takhro subdistrict, approximately 100 metres from the shore.

Upon investigation with rescue officials, a blue 200-litre plastic barrel with a black lid was found onshore, containing the decomposing body of a middle-aged man.

The man was wearing a green T-shirt and black sweatpants. His skin was peeling, and a large tattoo was visible on his back.

The skull had a depression of about 10 centimetres, and there was a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest. No identification documents were found on him, making it difficult to establish his identity.

Kaew, a 45 year old local, reported the discovery. While fishing with his nephew, they noticed the barrel floating about 100 metres from the shore.

Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Upon inspecting it, they were met with a strong odour. Kaew opened the lid slightly and saw the toes of a human foot, prompting him to immediately alert the police.

Locals and community leaders were consulted, but no one recognised the deceased, and no missing person reports were filed in the area. The Takhro reservoir is situated at the junction of Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, and Lop Buri provinces, leading police to suspect the body may have been dumped there to obscure its origin.

The investigation team from Provincial Police Region 6 is collaborating with detectives from Nakhon Sawan province and Takhro Police Station to gather more information and track down the perpetrator. The body will undergo a thorough autopsy to determine the cause of death and confirm the deceased’s identity, reported KhaoSod.

Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces | News by Thaiger

Bright Choomanee
3 hours ago
Last Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

