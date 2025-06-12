Illegal slaughterhouse uncovered in Nakhon Sawan City

Officials seize contaminated meat as health safety concerns escalate

Thursday, June 12, 2025
Illegal slaughterhouse uncovered in Nakhon Sawan City
The Department of Livestock Development in Nakhon Sawan recently uncovered an illegal slaughterhouse operating in the city.

Officials seized eight pig carcasses weighing over 700 kilogrammes. Doctor Somchuan Ratanamangkalanon, Director General of the Department of Livestock Development, reported that yesterday, June 11, officials from the Nakhon Sawan animal quarantine station, along with the provincial livestock office, inspected a suspected location in Nakhon Sawan following a tip-off about unlicensed animal slaughtering.

The inspection revealed illegal slaughtering activities, violating Section 15 of the Animal Slaughter Control Act of 2016, which could result in a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht (US$6,165), or both.

Additionally, the operation failed to comply with Sections 31 and 39, which dictate that only authorised slaughterhouses may operate.

Officials confiscated the pig carcasses, weighing approximately 700 kilogrammes in total, along with evidence and equipment related to the slaughtering activities. The case was reported to the investigative officers at Mueang Nakhon Sawan Police Station for legal action.

This operation is in line with the policies of Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat and Deputy Minister Itthi Sirilatayakorn, who prioritise consumer safety and strict enforcement of laws to combat illegal animal slaughter nationwide, aiming to enhance the safety and hygiene standards of slaughterhouses.

Residents are encouraged to report any illegal activity via the DLD 4.0 application, available 24/7 on both iOS and Android. This allows police to promptly investigate and address violations, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police, in coordination with the Department of Livestock Development, carried out a raid on an illegal pig slaughterhouse in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district, seizing 1.8 tonnes of uncertified pork.

The operation, led on April 22 by Police Major General Wacharin Poosit, commander of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, resulted in the arrest of 41 year old Thanapol (surname withheld) and the confiscation of the unlawful meat from the unregistered facility.

