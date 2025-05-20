Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life

Efforts unfold as water levels threaten lives inside sinking vehicle

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
62 1 minute read
Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police and locals worked against the clock to rescue people trapped in a car that had overturned and submerged in a canal. Three people were saved, but one later died at the hospital.

At 1.30pm yesterday, May 19, Police Sub-Lieutenant Chaiwat Tiammeka, an inquiry officer at Ban Phaeo Police Station in Samut Sakhon province, received a report of a car accident. A sedan had lost control and fallen into a canal with the driver trapped inside.

The incident occurred on Ban Phaeo-Yok Krabat Road, Moo 7, Laksam subdistrict, Ban Phaeo district, Samut Sakhon province. Police patrols and the Samut Sakhon Charity Foundation rescue unit were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, a Toyota sedan with the license plate 6 ขจ 590 Bangkok was found overturned and submerged in water. Locals were attempting to rescue those trapped inside.

Related Articles

Police Lieutenant Khamrop Khanta, Police Sub-Lieutenant Thossaphon Onnim, and Police Sergeant Manas Kimheng immediately joined the residents in the rescue effort. They successfully rescued three people who were experiencing water inhalation.

However, one person remained trapped and was extricated after 15 minutes, found unconscious. Medical personnel from Laksam Health Centre performed CPR before transferring the injured to Ban Phaeo Hospital, where they later died.

Pol. Sub-Lt. Thossaphon stated that during the incident, he was on routine patrol when he received the notification about the submerged vehicle. Realising there were still people trapped, he instinctively dove into the canal to assist with the rescue.

“Every life is valuable. Over 10 good Samaritans joined the effort to help rescue the injured from the vehicle.”

Police will continue to investigate the accident by interviewing the injured and reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause of the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, six probationers performing community service at a temple met with tragedy when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a canal, leaving two dead and four injured. The accident took place at around 2pm on April 9 in Nakhon Pathom province.

Latest Thailand News
Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt Thailand News

Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt

12 seconds ago
Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life Road deaths

Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life

9 minutes ago
Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones Phuket News

Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones

20 minutes ago
Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple Crime News

Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple

29 minutes ago
Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies Business News

Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies

42 minutes ago
Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video) Thailand News

Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video)

53 minutes ago
Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate

1 hour ago
Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road Hua Hin News

Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road

1 hour ago
Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills

2 hours ago
Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond Phuket News

Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond

2 hours ago
Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets Bangkok News

Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets

2 hours ago
TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust Finance

TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

2 hours ago
Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga Road deaths

Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga

2 hours ago
Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video) Thailand News

Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video)

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion Politics News

PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion

2 hours ago
Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push Thailand News

Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push

3 hours ago
Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station Thailand News

Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station

4 hours ago
Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident Thailand News

Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident

4 hours ago
Busted: Aussie caught with 22kg of crystal meth at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Busted: Aussie caught with 22kg of crystal meth at Bangkok airport

4 hours ago
Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely Thailand News

Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely

4 hours ago
Tragic shooting in Pattani claims lives of two volunteers South Thailand News

Tragic shooting in Pattani claims lives of two volunteers

4 hours ago
Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist Pattaya News

Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist

4 hours ago
Sky high fixes: Bangkok’s traffic nightmare gets new overpasses Bangkok News

Sky high fixes: Bangkok’s traffic nightmare gets new overpasses

5 hours ago
Dead tide: Mystery man washed up on Pattaya Beach Pattaya News

Dead tide: Mystery man washed up on Pattaya Beach

5 hours ago
Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured Road deaths

Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured

5 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
62 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Law student hailed for saving child from drowning at Thai beach

Law student hailed for saving child from drowning at Thai beach

2 weeks ago
Autistic children rescued from storm drain in Chon Buri district

Autistic children rescued from storm drain in Chon Buri district

3 weeks ago
Tragic car accident in Phayao leaves one dead, three injured

Tragic car accident in Phayao leaves one dead, three injured

3 weeks ago
Thai police shut down illegal Myanmar-run complex in Samut Sakhon

Thai police shut down illegal Myanmar-run complex in Samut Sakhon

3 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x