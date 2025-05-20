Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life

Police and locals worked against the clock to rescue people trapped in a car that had overturned and submerged in a canal. Three people were saved, but one later died at the hospital.

At 1.30pm yesterday, May 19, Police Sub-Lieutenant Chaiwat Tiammeka, an inquiry officer at Ban Phaeo Police Station in Samut Sakhon province, received a report of a car accident. A sedan had lost control and fallen into a canal with the driver trapped inside.

The incident occurred on Ban Phaeo-Yok Krabat Road, Moo 7, Laksam subdistrict, Ban Phaeo district, Samut Sakhon province. Police patrols and the Samut Sakhon Charity Foundation rescue unit were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, a Toyota sedan with the license plate 6 ขจ 590 Bangkok was found overturned and submerged in water. Locals were attempting to rescue those trapped inside.

Police Lieutenant Khamrop Khanta, Police Sub-Lieutenant Thossaphon Onnim, and Police Sergeant Manas Kimheng immediately joined the residents in the rescue effort. They successfully rescued three people who were experiencing water inhalation.

However, one person remained trapped and was extricated after 15 minutes, found unconscious. Medical personnel from Laksam Health Centre performed CPR before transferring the injured to Ban Phaeo Hospital, where they later died.

Pol. Sub-Lt. Thossaphon stated that during the incident, he was on routine patrol when he received the notification about the submerged vehicle. Realising there were still people trapped, he instinctively dove into the canal to assist with the rescue.

“Every life is valuable. Over 10 good Samaritans joined the effort to help rescue the injured from the vehicle.”

Police will continue to investigate the accident by interviewing the injured and reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause of the incident, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, six probationers performing community service at a temple met with tragedy when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a canal, leaving two dead and four injured. The accident took place at around 2pm on April 9 in Nakhon Pathom province.