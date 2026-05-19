Foreign tourist among new Mpox cases reported in Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 19, 2026, 3:01 PM
195 2 minutes read
Foreign tourist among new Mpox cases reported in Thailand | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Thailand has reported 1,074 cumulative Mpox cases and 16 deaths, with health officials warning people in higher-risk groups to monitor symptoms after new Clade Ib cases and infections linked to tourist areas.

Dr Montien Kanasawat, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said today, May 19, that surveillance data from the Division of Epidemiology showed two new confirmed Clade Ib cases were reported during weeks 18 and 19, from April 26 to May 9.

The first case was a Thai man who developed symptoms on April 22 after having sexual intercourse with a stranger. The second was also a Thai man whose risk was linked to prolonged close physical contact in a crowded tourist area during a festival.

Dr Montien said Thailand had also received a report through International Health Regulations channels about a foreign tourist who had travelled to Thailand and had risk exposure after having sex with a stranger in a tourist area.

The patient was aged between 25 and 40. Health officials said the main risk factor remains close physical contact linked to sex, especially among men who have sex with men.

Thailand has reported new Mpox cases, including a foreign tourist, as health officials urge people to monitor symptoms.
Photo via Love Foundation

The DDC said Mpox Clade Ib has shown signs of increased spread since it was first detected in 2024. Thailand has recorded 18 cumulative Clade Ib cases with no deaths.

Since the start of this year, six cases have been reported, with no deaths. Four of the six patients were male, and most risks were linked to close physical contact.

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Dr Montien said Mpox cases continue to be reported, particularly among people with higher-risk exposure.

He said the best prevention is avoiding close physical contact with people who have symptoms, including rashes or suspected skin infections, and avoiding sex with strangers.

Public health agencies at all levels have been instructed to strengthen surveillance, screening, and patient follow-up, especially in tourist areas and higher-risk venues.

Khaosod reported that the DDC said it would continue providing prevention advice and health warnings to high-risk groups to help reduce transmission.

Thailand has reported new Mpox cases, including a foreign tourist, as health officials urge people to monitor symptoms.
Photo via Khaosod

DDC Deputy Director-General Dr Direk Khampaen advised people to avoid sharing personal items with patients, wash their hands regularly, use condoms during sex, and avoid unfamiliar sexual partners, including through social media meetups.

People with fever, rash, or pustules, especially around the genitals or body, and a risk history within 21 days should see a doctor and report their exposure history for proper diagnosis and treatment.

The DDC said Thailand has an effective surveillance and treatment system and urged the public to continue disease prevention measures. More information is available from the DDC hotline at 1422.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 19, 2026, 3:01 PM
195 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.