Thai contract teacher caught robbing gold due to gambling debts

A contract teacher was arrested after attempting a solo robbery of 22 baht of gold at a prominent shopping centre. He confessed his teacher’s salary was insufficient, compounded by online gambling debts, leading to his decision to commit the crime.

Yesterday, July 15, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wathana Naipromraj, an investigator at Nam Yuen Police Station, received a report of a robbery at the Yaowarat Bangkok gold shop inside a shopping mall in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province.

The investigation team arrived at the scene and discovered 33 year old Anusorn, a contract teacher at a local school in Nam Yuen.

He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, dark brown jeans, sneakers, gloves, and a full-face red helmet to conceal his identity. Mall security managed to apprehend him with approximately 22 baht of gold jewellery, valued at around 1,168,210 baht (US$35,890).

Anusorn confessed that he committed the crime to obtain money due to his online gambling debts and because his salary was insufficient for daily expenses. The police took Anusorn into custody for a crime re-enactment and charged him under the law.

In similar news, a 23 year old man has been apprehended for snatching a 1-baht gold bracelet from a well-known store in Bangkok’s Nawamin district. Officers from Khok Khram Police Station launched an investigation, reviewed CCTV footage, and successfully tracked down both the suspect and the getaway motorbike within three hours.

At approximately 11.25pm on June 30, police arrested the suspect, identified as Korakot, or Tae, at the end of Soi Nawamin 78 in the Khlong Kum area of Bueng Kum district. Authorities recovered the stolen gold bracelet, valued at around 52,000 baht (US$1,600).

The robbery had been reported earlier that evening around 8.20pm via the station’s radio centre, prompting a swift response and coordinated manhunt.