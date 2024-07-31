BTSC demands 40 billion baht Green Line overdue debt payment

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) declared itself ready to negotiate with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Krungthep Thanakom (KT) over the staggering debt tied to the BTS Green Line extensions.

This comes hot on the heels of a Supreme Administrative Court ruling on July 26, giving both parties a 180-day deadline to cough up nearly 12 billion baht for the operational and maintenance (O&M) costs of the Saphan Taksin-Bang Wa and On Nut-Kheha extensions.

BTSC’s chairman, Keeree Kanjanapas, revealed that the total debt had ballooned to 39 billion baht as of July 25, potentially soaring to 40 billion baht with delayed payments.

“We won’t sign any contract unless it’s legally sound.”

Keeree emphasised the company’s responsibility to shareholders and passengers. He urged the BMA and KT to settle the 11.75 billion baht debt immediately to bolster BTSC’s liquidity and enhance service quality. Keeree also highlighted the pressing issue of a near-28 billion baht remaining debt, accruing a hefty 7 million baht in interest daily.

While reaffirming BTSC’s readiness for negotiation, Keeree expressed hope for a swift resolution, ensuring seamless transport services. He noted the BMA’s ongoing review of the current Green Line concession, set to expire in 2029, and clarified that discussions about future extensions have yet to commence.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt acknowledged the debt’s impact on BMA’s finances, potentially pushing spending beyond the 2025 budget of 90 billion baht. However, the 58 year old Bangkok chief assured that the BMA would avoid borrowing, opting instead to adjust spending according to revenue estimates, reported The Nation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bangkok ordered to pay over 12 billion baht to BTS within 180 days

The Supreme Administrative Court upheld a ruling requiring Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Krungthep Thanakom Company to pay BTS Group Holdings over 12 billion baht in outstanding debts related to the Green Line extension project within 180 days.

The Supreme Administrative Court delivered its final verdict at 9am today, July 26, affirming the Central Administrative Court’s decision. The BMA and Krungthep Thanakom Company (KT) must compensate Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTS) for breach of contract concerning the operation and maintenance services of the Green Line extension. The ruling mandates that the payment, including interest, amounting to 11.76 billion baht, be completed within 180 days from the finalisation of the case.

The case revolves around the BMA’s Green Line extension project, which includes two segments: the first extension from Saphan Taksin to Bang Wa and from On Nut to Bearing, and the second extension from Mo Chit to Khu Khot and from Bearing to Samut Prakan. The court ordered the repayment due to BMA’s failure to adhere to the contractual obligations for compensation for operation and maintenance services provided by BTS.

The ruling specifies that the BMA, having appointed Krungthep Thanakom, a company in which BMA holds a 99.98% stake, for the project to ensure operational flexibility, must also bear responsibility for the unpaid debts.

“Since Krungthep Thanakom has outstanding debts under the contract for the operation and maintenance services of the Green Line extension, BMA is jointly liable to settle these debts to BTS.”

The breakdown of the debt includes 2.35 billion baht for the first extension, with accrued interest of 2.2 billion baht. For the second extension, the debt amounts to 9.4 billion baht, accompanied by interest of 8.79 billion baht.

The interest is calculated based on the Minimum Lending Rate (MLR) announced by Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited, from the date the lawsuit was filed until the payment is fully made, reported KhaoSod.

“The court has concluded that BMA’s actions in managing the Green Line extension projects and delegating Krungthep Thanakom to handle operations require them to jointly cover the unpaid debts to BTS.”