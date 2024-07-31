Phuket police seize nearly 3 kilogrammes of crystal meth in Rawai

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket police apprehended two men in possession of nearly 3 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine at a residence on Saiyuan Road in Rawai. The arrests, executed by the Crime Suppression Division of the Phuket Provincial Police, were led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Phichit Thongto yesterday.

A 47 year old man, Tribut Samaktalay, aka Tor, who is registered as living in Moo 4, Wichit, was detained at a property in Moo 7, Rawai. During the arrest, officers confiscated approximately 2,987 grammes of Ice and 12 methamphetamine pills (meth). Additional evidence included a digital weighing scale, drug paraphernalia, four 100 baht banknotes allegedly from drug transactions, and a Samsung Galaxy A31 phone.

Another individual, 36 year old Rochad Yeabwat, aka Dee from Songkhla Province was also arrested in front of the same house. Police found him carrying approximately 0.15 gramme of ya ice and 15 meth pills, reported Phuket News.

“Both men were taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell and illegal use of a Category 1 narcotic.”

In related news, police in Songkhla seized more than 1 million methamphetamine pills and 400 grammes of crystal meth, valued at over 30 million baht. The suspects, previously involved in multiple serious crimes, are linked to a significant drug distribution network.

Police in Songkhla province announced the major drug bust, which took place at the provincial police headquarters on July 12. The press conference, held by Nitinae Langyanai, deputy commissioner of Region 9 Police, and Sawet Phetnoi, Deputy Governor of Songkhla province, revealed the extent of the operation. The seized items included 1,269,000 meth pills and 400 grammes of Ice, amounting to a total value exceeding 30 million baht.

In other news, Bangkok Police arrested a Thai man for smuggling crystal meth hidden in second-hand clothing parcels. The man confessed to working for over a month, earning 3,000 baht daily by packing and shipping drugs. Police officers, including Kiattikul Sonthinene, received a report from Kornwarat Promsawan and the Romklao investigation team about alleged drug trafficking activities in the Rong Kha Daeng community.