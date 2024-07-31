Love and lies: Thai man turns to influencer after wife’s affair with rescuer

Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai man in Chon Buri sought protection from social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet after catching his wife having sex with her “darling” lover, a volunteer rescuer. The Thai man, christened “that bastard” by his girlfriend, later faced violent threats from her lover and his friends.

The 42 year old engineer, identified only as A, held a press conference with Gun today, July 31, to reveal his story to the public. He revealed that he had been in a relationship with his 20 year old wife for three years and married her a year ago. They did not have a child together but his wife had a kid with her ex-husband.

A explained that his wife refused to have sex with him. He later learned from his stepchild that his wife was having an affair with another man, the 21 year old volunteer rescuer.

On July 24, A decided to track his wife using her mobile phone’s GPS and found that she was at a football field in the Sriracha district of Chon Buri. He rushed to the scene and spotted a rescue van there. All the curtains on the vehicle’s windows were closed.

A was confident that his wife was in the vehicle, so he forced the door open and found his wife and her lover engaging in sexual activity. In anger, he kicked the lover in the face, breaking his nose. A said that his wife had even left her child playing alone while she had sex with the lover.

A took his wife and the child back home to address the issue. He revealed that this was not the first time his wife cheated on him. While he was talking with his wife at home, the lover and his rescue volunteer friends arrived outside his house.

“That bastard”

They reportedly dared A to come out and fight them but A did not accept their challenge. He called officers from Laem Chabang Police Station to the scene to defuse the situation. He was worried about his safety and has lived in fear ever since then.

“I took the best care of my wife. I gave her 20,000 baht per month and even bought a car for her, but she betrayed me. She called her lover ‘papa’ and ‘darling,’ while she called me ‘that bastard.’ Her lover threatened to hurt me. I’m scared as they have come to my home once before.

“Now, I’m at home alone because my wife and her child have moved out to live with her mother. We will never return to the relationship and I want to sue both her and her lover.”

Gun told the media that he would contact the provincial governor to further investigate the case because the lover and his friends behaved inappropriately, even though they were volunteer rescuers. He would also follow up on the case with Laem Chabang Police Station.