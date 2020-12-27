image
image
image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Booze ban in Thailand? Not for now.

The Thaiger

Published 

28 mins ago

 on 

Booze ban in Thailand? Not for now. | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

There’s not going to be a national booze ban. Well, not for now anyway. A Thai Government spokesperson has walked back rumours that an alcohol ban is about to be enforced around the country.

Rumours of the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol started circulating online last week on the back of the cluster of new cases that started in the Samit Sakhon province, south west of Bangkok. The rumours were also being reported on Thai media.

Even though the government had said there wouldn’t be a national lockdown at this stage, the rumours that alcohol sales would be banned “as a preventative measure” started circulating.

But according tot Daily News, there is no truth to the reports of an impending ban. Officials claim the situation is under control, and that there’s no need to impose a nationwide alcohol ban. The CCSA’s spokesperson Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin officially quashed the rumours on Friday, claiming the stories were “fake news”.

“Currently bars, pubs and restaurants are allowed to sell alcohol as normal, as are supermarkets and convenience stores.”

SOURCE: Thai Visa | Daily News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine “one stop shop” in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

Saturday, December 26, 2020

By

TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine &#8220;one stop shop&#8221; in Thailand | The Thaiger

The TAT have launched a new “one stop” shop for quarantine (Alternative State Quarantine) bookings in Thailand.

The new website is designed to be a single place for booking quarantine hotels during the time when arrival in Thailand is welcomed with a mandatory 14 day stay (which seems to end up as 15 days in many cases) in a government-qualified hotel. In this case the government have partnered with Ascend Travel to provide the services you’ll need for you ASQ stay.

You can check out the new website HERE.

TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine

“The ASQ is the process of two-week quarantine at government-approved hotels in Thailand at traveler’s own expense. Every hotel is partnering a selected hospital to provide this service. ASQ is the type of quarantine hotels that are located in or around Bangkok. And ALQ is the same type of quarantine as ASQ just quarantine hotels in this list are located outside Bangkok.

These types of quarantine facilities must be used for several types of foreigners returning to Thailand as well as Thais preferring to quarantine at higher quality facilities at their own expense instead of using State Quarantine (SQ) facilities that are provided for them at no expense.”

Thailand currently requires quarantine for everyone arriving in the country, Thais or Foreign nationals. If you’re a foreigner the quarantine is at your own expense. The Thai government provides a free quarantine service for Thai national but they have the option to purchase an ASQ at their own expense if they want more something more luxurious than an old military camp quarters.

The new platform is in both Thai and English. There is over 100 ASQ/ALSQ registered hotels listed along with additional that meet all Thai Ministry of Public Health quarantine requirements.

The website contains a variety of information, not just based on quarantine, to help people looking to visit Thailand at this time. It also contains rules and restrictions for quarantine .

The Thai government have already speculated that there will be no opening of the borders in Thailand until at least April 2021. The recent outbreak in Samut Sakhon, and its current spread, will likely push that date down the track.

TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine

NOTE: DO NOT make any bookings or arrangements to travel to Thailand before you contact the Thai Embassy or consulate in your home country.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 cluster confirmed following Koh Lanta “big bike” event

Maya Taylor

Published

22 hours ago

on

Saturday, December 26, 2020

By

Covid-19 cluster confirmed following Koh Lanta “big bike” event | The Thaiger

A “big bike” party on Koh Lanta, in the southern province of Krabi, has resulted in a cluster of Covid-19 infections, according to officials from the Department of Disease Control. The DDC says there are currently around 10 confirmed cases and 129 people considered “at risk”.

The outbreak is linked to a patient who travelled to Koh Lanta from the Covid-19 hotspot of Samut Sakhon on December 9. He made the journey, accompanied by 2 friends, to attend the “Multistrada Thailand Meeting of Ducati Bikers” on the island on December 11. While there, he came into contact with 133 people, of whom 129 are considered “high risk” and 4 are believed to be “low risk”. Officials have already tracked all of those affected, due to the hotel having registered the details of each person attending the event.

Including the original patient, 10 cases of the virus have now been confirmed. 4 are in Krabi, 1 of whom was at the big bike event and subsequently passed the virus to his wife, daughter, and another family member. Another person infected at the event has transmitted the infection to his 2 sons in Phuket. A further 2 people have been confirmed infected in the southern province of Songkhla, due to another infected biker passing the virus to his sister.

Meanwhile, DDC officials are urging local authorities in each province to check for residents who may have attended the Koh Lanta event and inadvertently spread the virus.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Economy

Thai government plans to amend business, immigration rules, for foreign investors

Maya Taylor

Published

23 hours ago

on

Saturday, December 26, 2020

By

Thai government plans to amend business, immigration rules, for foreign investors | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Midas PR Group

Foreign investors in Thailand have long decried the onerous, complex, and sometimes downright baffling, bureaucracy that comes with doing business in the Land of Smiles. And it appears officials in Bangkok are finally sitting up and taking notice. Nation Thailand reports that, in an effort to stimulate the ailing economy, the government plans to make some changes to the regulations that govern foreign business and immigration. It’s understood the changes will apply to excise tax, foreign employees, city planning, the movie and video industry, biodiversity, and the energy sector, including alternative energy.

It’s hoped 85% of the changes can be implemented under the government’s “regulatory guillotine” scheme in the coming year. The plans are being spearheaded by the Public Sector Development Commission, in an effort to tackle the high costs of compliance faced by both businesses and consumers, which is around 142 billion baht a year. The Thailand Development Research Institute says the changes could reduce those costs by over 55% for consumers and over 22% for businesses.

Thailand currently sits at number 21 in the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business” rankings. The government hopes the planned changes will elevate the Kingdom into the top 10.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable

Thailand tourism is changed forever | The Thaiger
Tourism7 days ago

Thailand tourism is changed forever

Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand

UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak

Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 days ago

Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan

Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as &#8220;family&#8221; | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago

New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as “family”

516 cases in one day &#8211; Samut Sakhon, Thailand&#8217;s new Covid-19 hotspot | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 days ago

516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot

Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging | The Thaiger
Crime6 days ago

Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging

Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak &#8211; who&#8217;s responsible? | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?

576 cases in one day &#8211; Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 days ago

576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak

5 people in Bangkok among 427 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

5 people in Bangkok among 427 new Covid-19 cases

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 days ago

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17

Thailand News Today | &#8216;Digital Nomad&#8217; visa, &#8216;Property&#8217; visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14

The smog returns to Bangkok | The Thaiger
Air Pollution2 weeks ago

The smog returns to Bangkok

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10

Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9

Kiss the high season goodbye &#8211; Thailand&#8217;s long wait continues | The Thaiger
Tourism3 weeks ago

Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues

Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending