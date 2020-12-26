TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine “one stop shop” in Thailand

The TAT have launched a new “one stop” shop for quarantine (Alternative State Quarantine) bookings in Thailand.

The new website is designed to be a single place for booking quarantine hotels during the time when arrival in Thailand is welcomed with a mandatory 14 day stay (which seems to end up as 15 days in many cases) in a government-qualified hotel. In this case the government have partnered with Ascend Travel to provide the services you’ll need for you ASQ stay.

You can check out the new website HERE.

“The ASQ is the process of two-week quarantine at government-approved hotels in Thailand at traveler’s own expense. Every hotel is partnering a selected hospital to provide this service. ASQ is the type of quarantine hotels that are located in or around Bangkok. And ALQ is the same type of quarantine as ASQ just quarantine hotels in this list are located outside Bangkok.

These types of quarantine facilities must be used for several types of foreigners returning to Thailand as well as Thais preferring to quarantine at higher quality facilities at their own expense instead of using State Quarantine (SQ) facilities that are provided for them at no expense.”

Thailand currently requires quarantine for everyone arriving in the country, Thais or Foreign nationals. If you’re a foreigner the quarantine is at your own expense. The Thai government provides a free quarantine service for Thai national but they have the option to purchase an ASQ at their own expense if they want more something more luxurious than an old military camp quarters.

The new platform is in both Thai and English. There is over 100 ASQ/ALSQ registered hotels listed along with additional that meet all Thai Ministry of Public Health quarantine requirements.

The website contains a variety of information, not just based on quarantine, to help people looking to visit Thailand at this time. It also contains rules and restrictions for quarantine .

The Thai government have already speculated that there will be no opening of the borders in Thailand until at least April 2021. The recent outbreak in Samut Sakhon, and its current spread, will likely push that date down the track.

NOTE: DO NOT make any bookings or arrangements to travel to Thailand before you contact the Thai Embassy or consulate in your home country.