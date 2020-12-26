Coronavirus (Covid-19)
TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine “one stop shop” in Thailand
The TAT have launched a new “one stop” shop for quarantine (Alternative State Quarantine) bookings in Thailand.
The new website is designed to be a single place for booking quarantine hotels during the time when arrival in Thailand is welcomed with a mandatory 14 day stay (which seems to end up as 15 days in many cases) in a government-qualified hotel. In this case the government have partnered with Ascend Travel to provide the services you’ll need for you ASQ stay.
You can check out the new website HERE.
“The ASQ is the process of two-week quarantine at government-approved hotels in Thailand at traveler’s own expense. Every hotel is partnering a selected hospital to provide this service. ASQ is the type of quarantine hotels that are located in or around Bangkok. And ALQ is the same type of quarantine as ASQ just quarantine hotels in this list are located outside Bangkok.
These types of quarantine facilities must be used for several types of foreigners returning to Thailand as well as Thais preferring to quarantine at higher quality facilities at their own expense instead of using State Quarantine (SQ) facilities that are provided for them at no expense.”
Thailand currently requires quarantine for everyone arriving in the country, Thais or Foreign nationals. If you’re a foreigner the quarantine is at your own expense. The Thai government provides a free quarantine service for Thai national but they have the option to purchase an ASQ at their own expense if they want more something more luxurious than an old military camp quarters.
The new platform is in both Thai and English. There is over 100 ASQ/ALSQ registered hotels listed along with additional that meet all Thai Ministry of Public Health quarantine requirements.
The website contains a variety of information, not just based on quarantine, to help people looking to visit Thailand at this time. It also contains rules and restrictions for quarantine .
The Thai government have already speculated that there will be no opening of the borders in Thailand until at least April 2021. The recent outbreak in Samut Sakhon, and its current spread, will likely push that date down the track.
NOTE: DO NOT make any bookings or arrangements to travel to Thailand before you contact the Thai Embassy or consulate in your home country.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA threatens lockdowns by March “if situation spirals out of control”
The spokesperson for Thailand’s CCSA, Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, yesterday stated that, if the “situation spiralled out of control”, there would be a “nationwide lockdown by March”. The Christmas Day warning followed a week of tracking and tracing from an outbreak that centred on the Mahachai seafood market in Samut Sakhon, specifically, and Burmese migrant workers in the fishing and seafood trade, more generally.
The spokesperson said the the lockdown would only be necessary “if there was not “proper cooperation from the people”.
In other Covid-related news from yesterday, 6 government officials, who initially tested positive in ‘rapid’ tests were later found to be false positives. The King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital had conducted 350 tests for ‘at-risk’ staff with the rapid tests.
Thailand is still under an Emergency Decree, which has been extended numerous times, which allows the government’s appointed CCSA to make quick decisions related to any Covid outbreaks in the country and circumvent the parliamentary procedures. The government is looking to abandon the emergency decree and update its Disease Control laws instead.
Bangkok reported 6 new cases yesterday, taking the capital’s total to 40, related to the latest cluster. Nationally there has been 1,443 infections reported in the past week, more than 1,200 of them migrant workers. 6 Thais and 3 foreigners who have recently entered the country, also tested positive in quarantine and were reported in yesterday’s figures.
Patients linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster have been found in 31 provinces… Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Samut Prakan, Saraburi, Uttaradit, Petchabun, Suphanburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri, Krabi, Phuket, Ayutthaya, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chai Nat, Samut Songkhram, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Nonthaburi, Ang Thong, Ratchaburi, Songkhla, Loei and Ubon Ratchathani.
The total number of cases in Thailand, since February this year, has now reached 5,910 with 4,137 now fully recovered.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority closed down the city’s public schools on Thursday, and yesterday all public and private schools, nurseries were ordered to close temporarily in Nonthaburi, the province directly north of Bangkok, were also closed. The province has also closed entertainment venues from midnight-5am with a ban on live music and serving of food after 10pm. The province has also banned all migrant workers from entering the province. The precautionary measures are in place until January 6.
In Songkhla, the Prince of Songkla University’s Hat Yai campus has cancelled face-to-face lessons following a positive test from a lecturer. At the Prince of Songkla University’s campus in Phuket all Food Panda and Grab Food deliveries are banned from entering the campus.
Around the country some schools have also closed, as a precaution, after single cases were identified within their school community. A single case of a parent in Phuket ended up causing the closure of 16 of the island’s schools on Wednesday this week.
GRAPHIC: Nation Thailand
SOURCE: National Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Total of 81 new Thai Covid infections in past 24 hours, including from Samut Sakhon
Thailand’s CCSA has reported 81 new Covid-19 infection – 37 are local Thais, 35 are migrant workers and 9 that were detected in quarantine after arriving from outside the country. The total in Thailand is now 5,910, 1,613 new infections detected in the past 7 days. The 9 quarantined arrival cases are from the US, Russia, Switzerland, Germany, Myanmar and the UAE. 4,130 people have fully had recovered, 21 have been discharged in the past 24 hour reporting period, and 1,713 patients remain in hospital.
26 of the 37 local infection cases are linked to the Covid-19 cluster in Samut Sakhon province, primarily relating to Burmese migrant workers working in the country’s seafood and shrimp industry and markets. 11 more cases remain under investigation.
Yesterday the CCSA announced there will be no national lockdown but the government has set up a colour coding for provinces, separating them in high risk, medium risk, low risk and no risk…
Red (high risk for Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon
Orange (medium risk for Covid-19)
Bangkok, Samut Songkram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom
Yellow (low risk for Covid-19)
Saraburi, Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Uttaradit, Chachoengsao, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chainat, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong
Provinces that have zero Covid-19 infections at the moment are classified as green.
The other local infections included street vendors, public servants, seafood transport workers and bank staff.
“Most were of working age and showed symptoms of the disease”.
The Covid-19 outbreak that was first detected at the Mahachai Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon, just south west of Bangkok, has now spread to 31 provinces. Thailand has 73 provinces, including Bangkok.
So far, 8,810 people have been tested in Samut Sakhon. About 15% have tested positive. The plan remains to test a total of 10,300 people considered at ‘high risk’ in the current outbreak. Provincial officials have locked down the province, placed a curfew on residents and sealed off access to and from the migrant worker camps.
500 of the tested people have been admitted to hospital… “there are a few cases of serious illness and others showing mild symptoms. The others were quarantined only.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Transport
Green transport in Bangkok’s khlongs, and it’s free | VIDEO
You can still go on a completely free ride along the Khlong Phadung Krungkasem, that’s a canal that runs through some of Bangkok’s most historic areas.
The Thai PM launched the new ‘green’ canal boat services at the end of November 2020. The service is operated by the Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation.
As a bit of background the canal ferry boats or Khlong Ferries are traditional long-tail boats with large, noisy and dirty deisel engines. They run services right around Bangkok through some of its traditional canals that link to more modern public service options like the BTS and MRT.
The Khlong ferries are a popular way for many people to get around the city and are packed each morning and afternoon for the daily office commute.
Long term the BMA says they want to replace the older style diesel ferries with electric or lower-polluting options. The Khlong Phadung Krungkasem electric boats are a trial service to check the reliability and popularity of an all-electric boat service. Certainly, they’re very quiet.
There’s a total of 11 piers along the 5 kilometre route and it operates from 6am to 7pm daily. The service runs from the Hua Lamphong Railway Station Pier to Thewarat Market Pier, linking two sections of the Chao Phraya River that winds past the historic Rattanakosin island.
The 7 electric fibreglass boats in the new fleet can each carry 30 passengers, and also allow for one wheelchair on each vessel.
The boats can run for four hours on charge and operate up to speeds of 15 kilometres per hour. They each have 12 solar roof panels to help power the motors and are equipped with a tracking system and security surveillance cameras.
Just looking at the new electric ferries it’s quite clear that they lack the pure diesel grunt, power or speed to replace the larger ferries that ply some of Bangkok’s other canals. But the electric technology is moving fast.
With electric cars, the newer models are already giving even the fastest conventional petrol engine spots cars a run fo their money. A similar leap in technology and practicality will be needed to provide a useful replacement for the larger khlong ferries if the BMA is looking to replace the older-style ferries.
After the free service period finishes in May a 10 baht fare will be charged for the entire trip. We'd recommend a trip to Rattanakosin Island to enjoy a freebie, courtesy of the BMA, to check out the new electric ferries.
Jason
Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 2:56 pm
No one is coming, especially now that Thailand has community transmission. No one wants to spend 15 days in overpriced quarantine to then go and see a lot of closed down shop fronts in what were tourist hub locations. I only hope that you can get back your own citizens and expats who could bolster the economy. I won’t be coming there without a vaccination.
Toby Andrews
Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm
What’s this 15 nights? It’s 14 nights, and they were talking about reducing that to 10 nights.
Trust the greedy Thais to tag on an extra night.
By the was Ascend travel website does not load. So much for making it simple.