Phuket commemorates the 15th anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami | The Thaiger

Phuket commemorates the 15th anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami
Mai Khao local officials arranged three religious ceremonies today at the Tsunami Memorial Wall, located at the Mai Khao graveyard near the very top of the island. The ceremonies commemorated 15 years since the tragic disaster that impacted coastal communities around the rim of the Indian Ocean.
The tsunami reached Phuket and provinces nearby around 10am on Boxing Day, December 26, 2004, and caused uncountable losses with over 5,000 casualties in Thailand and up to 270,000 souls from 45 countries around the world. The coastal community of Khao Lak, north of Phuket, was particularly badly affected by the waves.
Mai Khao Sub-distict Administration Organisation President, Sarawut Seesakukam, chaired the multi-faith religious ceremonies and hung the wreaths on the wall carrying the names of the 45 countries. There were also about 100 guests including neighbouring authorities, as well as relatives of the victims, students from a local school and local people, who gathered together for the solemn occasion.
The religious ceremonies included Buddhist, Muslim and Christian rituals. The gathering also stood in silence for 89 seconds.
Tonight, there is an event commemorating the 15 year anniversary of Tsunami at Dolphin Park organised by Patong Municipality. “Light Up Phuket” started from 5 PM onwards and there was live music, presentations of safety preparations since the Indian Ocean Tsunami and a ceremony to place flowers and remember those lost in the devastating natural event.
The ceremony was centered around Patong’s Loma Park.
SOURCE: Phuket Hotnews
Top 5 places to go for New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
PHOTO: Kata Rocks
Where better to spend your new year’s celebrations than the tropical island of Phuket. There’s such a variety of excellent choices you have some big decisions to make! From the insane to the family-friendly, busy Patong Beach to stylish beach clubs, they’re all here waiting to carry you into the new year.
Forecast in Phuket for the day is 29 degrees and partly cloudy which assures a beautiful, balmy evening to see in 2020.
See in 2020 at one of these recommended locations…
Blue Tree
Blue Tree is the newest tourist venue on the island featuring a humungous man-made swimming pool and leisure entertainment experiences. The Blue Tree Phuket concept is simple: a menu of fun, entertainment, dining, challenges and relaxation underpinned by our uncompromising sustainability platform. The amazing new facilities are in Cherngtalay, in the middle of the island.
Say goodbye to 2019 and ring in the New Year 2020 in Amazonia, Blue Tree style! Become Tarzan & Jane of the jungle, where adventure and creativity come together, with sustainability in mind. Dance the night away and experience the true spirit of Tree House: great vibes, creative cuisine, crafted cocktails and best tunes played on the island.
The Tree House will celebrate New Year with an unforgettable night of extravaganza, featuring signature entertainment, live performers & International & resident DJs line up.
NEW YEAR 2020 | TREE HOUSE PHUKET
NEW YEAR 'S EVE GALA | AMAZONIA | BLUE TREE STYLEVDO credits: IG Video_Phuket_NiceAndSimple
Posted by Tree House Phuket on Sunday, December 15, 2019
The celebration begins at 7pm, with our Chef’s extensive Seafood and BBQ Gala Buffet on the Lagoon Beach. A Champagne Gala Dinner will be held on the second floor of Tree House Restaurant, overlooking the spectacular Blue Tree Lagoon, followed by after party & fireworks. An exclusive VIP Area, Bottle Service Packages and selection of premium Gourmet Platters are available for those who would like to maximize their experience.
For more information about Amazonia at Blue Tree, click HERE.
They also have a family-themed event that starts at 4pm in the afternoon, more suitable for the kids.
Illusion
In the heart of Patong’s Bangla Road is the nightclub that has the jump on the rest, Illuzion. Always coming up with the leading world-class line ups and special guests.
“Get ready for the last but not least craziest night of 2019 at the #1 club in Thailand!”
Be part of an unforgettable countdown experience wrapped with aerial silks, dancers and other live performances at Illuzion Phuket featuring a special guest Danny Avila (#41 TOP100 DJs by DJ MAG)
Click below for all the details about the night and their special guest DJ Danny Avila.
Patong
There are plenty of great locations about Patong for New Years Eve – it will be difficult to escape the party in south-east Asia’s premier party town. This year, the New Year celebrations will be held under the banner “Save Our Earth – Say No to Plastic”. Activities will be held from December 27, culminating in the biggest party on December 31.
The star attraction for the New Year’s Eve party on the beach will be Portuguese DJ Diego Miranda, who is well known as one of the Top 50 DJs in the world. The nightly parties, including New Years Eve, are being held on Patong Beach at a specially erected sound stage at the end of Bangla Road. Party in the sand!
Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck says that safety and security for all visitors is a top priority.
“Thirty-seven CCTV cameras have been already installed along the beach, and security guards will take care of everyone.”
The Patong beach road will officially close for an hour as Patong revellers celebrate New Year 2020 at the island’s most famous beach. Thaweewong Road (Beach Road) will close from 11.30pm-12.30am. Most of the beach road will be closed to traffic from Prachanukroh Road in the south near the Absolute Sea Pearl Beach Hotel to Hatpatong Road near Loma Park.
The fireworks will be spectacular and you’ll get an amazing view from just about everywhere along the beach.
Or you can party anywhere along the famous Bangla Road…
Every bar will be full of an international New Year reveller crowd. It’s not sophisticated or romantic. It’s loud!
For the GLBTI crowd there’s also Soi Paradise, off Rat U-Thit road (second road back from the beach) – an entire street where the clubs and bars will be in top form for a colourful New Year countdown.
There’s something for everyone around Patong for this New Year.
Central Phuket International Countdown 2020
Right in the middle of the island, and organised by the Central Groups’ Central Festival shopping centre, is a big, family-friendly night of entertainment to bring in the new year. There is lots of parking available, for bikes and cars, and the event will be staged adjacent to the new Central Floresta shopping precinct. Taxis will be lined up to take you home if you decide to leave your transport at home. The line-up is mostly Thai celebrities and musicians but everyone is welcome to attend.
Beach Clubs
Along Phuket’s west coast is a range of world class beach clubs that will hold amazing New Year celebrations for 2020 eve. From Café del Mar in Kamala to Catch Beach Club in Bang Tao, Dream Beach Club in Layan to Coast Beach Club based at Centara Resort in Karon. Or for something a little more boutique and special, head to Iguana Beach Club hidden away off the main coast road between Patong and Kamala. Also, just north of the island is the amazing Baba Beach Club on Natai Beach.
A list of Phuket’s Top 10 beach clubs HERE.
Enter the new year with a BANG at Cafe Del Mar Phuket 🎉🍾Click the [LEARN MORE] button to check our program, menu and bookings 👌
Posted by Café Del Mar Phuket on Tuesday, December 24, 2019
PHOTO: The fireworks along Kata Beach on December 31, 2018 from Kata Rocks.
Live links to watch Thailand solar eclipse today
Here are some live links to watch the solar eclipse which is currently happening across Thailand. It is now at its peak (midday).
CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing the solar eclipse, HERE.
While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. But, Yala in the southernmost point of Thailand will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun.
Here’s a tried and fool-proof way to watch today’s solar eclipse. Try THIS.
Songkhla
Chiang Mai
สุริยุปราคาที่เชียงใหม่ (คลิกชม)
Nakhon Ratchasima
สุริยุปราคาที่นครราชสีมา (คลิกชม)
Chachoengsao
สุริยุปราคาที่ฉะเชิงเทรา (คลิกชม)
Bangkok
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing the solar eclipse, HERE.
How it will look in your area below…
The skies will darken across Thailand around midday today. The further south you are, the darker it will get as the moon moves over the face of the sun, casting a partial shadow on the earth. The midday sun will partly vanish and a shadow will pass over the Kingdom. The solar eclipse is a completely natural phenomenon. You will able to experience the relatively rare phenomenon anywhere in a band from India and across south east Asia today.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is participating with 400 schools that are members of its astronomy network to watch today’s astronomical phenomenon. Selected locations are Princess Sirindhorn Astropark in Chiang Mai, the Chachoengsao Northeastern Regional Observatory, along with the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima and in Songkhla. Students and astronomers are gathering from 9am this morning as the phenomenon begins and will peak just before midday today.
While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. But, Yala in the southernmost point of Thailand will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun.
If it’s a cloudy day you won’t be able to witness the moon’s shadow over the front of the sun but you will still notice that everything goes darker.
Here’s a tried and fool-proof way to watch today’s solar eclipse. Try THIS.
And in the far south of Thailand….
FACT: A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.
SOURCE: Time and Date
