Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain

Drug gang confesses to killing man over betrayal in illegal business

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025
72 1 minute read
Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

The family of a missing Thai man eventually discovered his body buried on a mountain in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. Five drug suspects confessed to killing him over a dispute within their illegal business dealings.

The family of 35 year old Patipon “Film” Pithak filed a missing person report at Chang Klang Police Station on July 17 after he disappeared from his home. Officers suspected a Thai couple living in the area of being involved in Patipon’s disappearance and raided their house on July 30.

The couple were not present during the raid. Only a 79 year old man was at the residence, and he cooperated with the police operation. He led officers around the property, which resulted in the seizure of 19 firearms and ammunition.

The Superintendent of Chang Klang Police Station, Ponpicharn Chayanonpiriya, told ThaiRath that officers later identified five suspects believed to be connected to Patipon’s disappearance. They also suspected that Patipon had already been murdered. However, arrest warrants could not be issued as his body had not yet been located.

The five suspects were later arrested in Phang Nga province on drug charges. During questioning, officers from Chang Klang Police pressed them for information regarding Patipon.

Missing Thai man murdered and buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Photo via Channel 8

The suspects eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering him. They also revealed the burial site to officers. His body was found 1.5 metres deep on a mountain in Chang Klang sub-district, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The body was wrapped in a plastic bag, and the cause of death is still under investigation. Patipon’s parents confirmed his identity through a tattoo on his back. His remains were sent for autopsy at Porthanklaivajasit Hospital.

Related Articles
Drug suspects confess to killing missing man and hiding in body on mountain
Photo via ThaiRath

The suspects admitted that they killed Patipon due to a conflict within their illegal business, accusing him of betrayal. Further questioning will take place after legal proceedings on their drug-related offences are concluded.

The suspects will later be transferred from Phang Nga to Chang Klang Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Latest Thailand News
LINE MAN Wongnai snaps up Thailand’s beauty tech giant | Thaiger Business News

LINE MAN Wongnai snaps up Thailand’s beauty tech giant

4 hours ago
Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain

4 hours ago
PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal | Thaiger Politics News

PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal

5 hours ago
Police officer denies involvement after uniform found in gambling den | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police officer denies involvement after uniform found in gambling den

5 hours ago
Indian tourists turn Pattaya songthaew into dance floor | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists turn Pattaya songthaew into dance floor

5 hours ago
Chon Buri dealer collapses after swallowing Yaba and cystal meth | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri dealer collapses after swallowing Yaba and cystal meth

6 hours ago
Aussie found dead on Phuket hotel bed with weed and Viagra | Thaiger Phuket News

Aussie found dead on Phuket hotel bed with weed and Viagra

6 hours ago
Pheu Thai on edge as court rules on Paetongtarn case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pheu Thai on edge as court rules on Paetongtarn case

7 hours ago
Royal closure: Sanam Luang shut down for big Bangkok facelift | Thaiger Bangkok News

Royal closure: Sanam Luang shut down for big Bangkok facelift

7 hours ago
Russian man arrested on Koh Samui over Phuket cryptocurrency robbery | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian man arrested on Koh Samui over Phuket cryptocurrency robbery

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s rights body urges halt to mega land bridge plan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thailand’s rights body urges halt to mega land bridge plan

7 hours ago
Runaway truck wheel on Pathum Thani road leaves Thai nurse fight for life | Thaiger Thailand News

Runaway truck wheel on Pathum Thani road leaves Thai nurse fight for life

8 hours ago
Caught out: Suspected Phuket cat burglar faces fresh charges | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught out: Suspected Phuket cat burglar faces fresh charges

8 hours ago
Vietjet turbocharges fleet with new Boeing jets and routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Vietjet turbocharges fleet with new Boeing jets and routes

9 hours ago
Lights, camera, Pattaya: Film festival brings global cinema buzz | Thaiger Pattaya News

Lights, camera, Pattaya: Film festival brings global cinema buzz

10 hours ago
Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar

10 hours ago
Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya

10 hours ago
Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch | Thaiger Phuket News

Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch

10 hours ago
Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER | Thaiger Pattaya News

Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER

10 hours ago
NACC swoops on shady Phuket land works in corruption blitz | Thaiger Phuket News

NACC swoops on shady Phuket land works in corruption blitz

10 hours ago
Thai influencer stopped from septic truck protest at Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai influencer stopped from septic truck protest at Thai-Cambodian border

11 hours ago
Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls

11 hours ago
Thailand to slam the gate shut with Cambodia border wall | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand to slam the gate shut with Cambodia border wall

11 hours ago
Monsoon mayhem: Thailand braces for more heavy rainfall | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem: Thailand braces for more heavy rainfall

12 hours ago
Hopefuls flock to central Thailand temple for lottery blessings | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Hopefuls flock to central Thailand temple for lottery blessings

1 day ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025
72 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x