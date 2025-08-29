Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain

The family of a missing Thai man eventually discovered his body buried on a mountain in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. Five drug suspects confessed to killing him over a dispute within their illegal business dealings.

The family of 35 year old Patipon “Film” Pithak filed a missing person report at Chang Klang Police Station on July 17 after he disappeared from his home. Officers suspected a Thai couple living in the area of being involved in Patipon’s disappearance and raided their house on July 30.

The couple were not present during the raid. Only a 79 year old man was at the residence, and he cooperated with the police operation. He led officers around the property, which resulted in the seizure of 19 firearms and ammunition.

The Superintendent of Chang Klang Police Station, Ponpicharn Chayanonpiriya, told ThaiRath that officers later identified five suspects believed to be connected to Patipon’s disappearance. They also suspected that Patipon had already been murdered. However, arrest warrants could not be issued as his body had not yet been located.

The five suspects were later arrested in Phang Nga province on drug charges. During questioning, officers from Chang Klang Police pressed them for information regarding Patipon.

The suspects eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering him. They also revealed the burial site to officers. His body was found 1.5 metres deep on a mountain in Chang Klang sub-district, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The body was wrapped in a plastic bag, and the cause of death is still under investigation. Patipon’s parents confirmed his identity through a tattoo on his back. His remains were sent for autopsy at Porthanklaivajasit Hospital.

The suspects admitted that they killed Patipon due to a conflict within their illegal business, accusing him of betrayal. Further questioning will take place after legal proceedings on their drug-related offences are concluded.

The suspects will later be transferred from Phang Nga to Chang Klang Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat.