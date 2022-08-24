Phuket man rescued after falling from boat due to strong waves

A Phuket man has been rescued earlier this week after a close call when he fell off his boat due to strong waves. The boat crew member, 43 year old Eakkarat Limsomboon, said he fell into the sea near Kaew Noi Island after the boat swayed and an ice box hit him.

Luckily, the Royal Thai Navy searched for Eakkarat for half a day, and finally found him with his life jacket on, and waving at them on a small rock near the island. Eakkarat was weak, and had some scratches. The navy rushed him to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Eakkarat said that no one had seen him fall into the ocean. He said that even though he tried to shout for help, no one heard him. He then swam toward the island.

This news comes after another man, a tour boat captain, went missing after falling from a boat in Krabi earlier this week. The 27 year captain fell into the ocean during a tour. He had been at the helm of a long tail boat between Yaman Island and Rok Island when he fell in, according to marine police. There had also been 14 tourists and one guide on the boat. Marine police and rescue divers had searched for Apichart, but couldn’t find him.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express