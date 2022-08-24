Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket man rescued after falling from boat due to strong waves

Published

 on 

Photo by The Phuket Express.

A Phuket man has been rescued earlier this week after a close call when he fell off his boat due to strong waves. The boat crew member, 43 year old Eakkarat Limsomboon, said he fell into the sea near Kaew Noi Island after the boat swayed and an ice box hit him.

Luckily, the Royal Thai Navy searched for Eakkarat for half a day, and finally found him with his life jacket on, and waving at them on a small rock near the island. Eakkarat was weak, and had some scratches. The navy rushed him to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Eakkarat said that no one had seen him fall into the ocean. He said that even though he tried to shout for help, no one heard him. He then swam toward the island.

This news comes after another man, a tour boat captain, went missing after falling from a boat in Krabi earlier this week. The 27 year  captain fell into the ocean during a tour. He had been at the helm of a long tail boat between Yaman Island and Rok Island when he fell in, according to marine police. There had also been 14 tourists and one guide on the boat. Marine police and rescue divers had searched for Apichart, but couldn’t find him.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 mins ago

Floods in Thailand claim 3 lives, affecting 14,657 households
Chon Buri15 mins ago

Chon Buri man on the loose after allegedly axing wife to death
Crime32 mins ago

Former Malaysia premier starts 12 years in the slammer
Sponsored32 mins ago

Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Thailand55 mins ago

Thailand’s motorists face jail time for splashing pedestrians | GMT
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket man rescued after falling from boat due to strong waves
Protests2 hours ago

Activists start days of protests urging Prime Minister to step down
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Will the 10-year visa be a flop?
Road deaths17 hours ago

Mother demands 66 million baht after uni bus kills her daughter
Thailand17 hours ago

Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Hua Hin, Thailand
Crime17 hours ago

Police probe illegal tree felling in NE Thailand worth 1 million baht
Thailand18 hours ago

Boy saved in Thailand cave rescue mission offered football scholarship in England
Bangkok19 hours ago

Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
Travel20 hours ago

Where to find the absolute best Omakase in Bangkok
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand’s motorists face jail time for splashing pedestrians
Guides20 hours ago

Why you should consider getting a Thailand Elite Visa
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending