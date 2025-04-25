Phuket fishing tragedy: Man dies after being swept into sea

Phuket fishing tragedy: Man dies after being swept into sea
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

A man tragically lost his life after being swept into the sea by a huge wave while fishing at Laem Sing Beach.

The horrific incident occurred around 3.40pm, yesterday, April 24, when a foreign tourist in the area witnessed the man being knocked off the rocks and into the water at the southern tip of the beach.

“Seeing him fall, the tourist quickly alerted lifeguards stationed at nearby Surin Beach, who raced to the scene,” said a local rescuer.

Upon arrival, lifeguards discovered the man floating face down in the water, unconscious. Using flotation devices, they managed to keep him above the water while awaiting a jet-ski to assist in bringing him safely to shore.

Once on land, lifeguards performed CPR and contacted emergency services. A rescue team from the Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) and an ambulance from Patong Hospital were quickly dispatched.

The victim was identified as 29 year old Abdullah Saha from Yala province. Despite extensive resuscitation efforts during transport to Patong Hospital, Abdullah was pronounced dead upon arrival, reported Phuket News.

“Abdullah had been fishing with two friends near the Laem Sing viewpoint when the incident occurred,” Kamala rescue workers explained. “While fishing, two of the men slipped on the rocks and fell into the sea. One of the friends managed to climb out and immediately called for help.”

Kamala Police are currently working to contact Abdullah’s family to make arrangements for the funeral rites.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of fishing from rocky areas, particularly during rough sea conditions. Local officials urged beachgoers to be cautious and heed safety warnings when engaging in water activities.

In similar news, Thai police investigated the death of a 39 year old Myanmar fisherman whose body was found floating between Phuket and Krabi. The body was discovered at around 3pm on March 12 and brought ashore at Sinpaiboonchai Pier later that evening.

