Connect with us

Thailand

Bangkok beauty pageant suffers Covid scandal

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Miss Grand Samut Sakhon/Facebook

A formal complaint from the Huai Khwang district office in Bangkok been lodged against the organiser of the “Miss Grand Samut Sakhon 2021” beauty pageant, alleging the show violated the Communicable Disease Act.

The complaint, lodged with the Makkasan police, alleges the pageant held on June 26 and June 27 at the Mirin Theatre RCA in the Huai Khwang district of Bangkok, failed to comply with an organisational plan they had previously submitted. Also, that the show did not strictly follow infectious disease control measures. The complaint says multiple contestants, members of the organising committee did not wear face masks at all times.

Kachapa Tancharoen, AKA “Mod Dum”, a TV presenter, says 13 contestants plus 9 “chaperones” had reportedly tested positive for Covid, and that the event organiser is in a hospital.

After hearing the complaint, Chanavorasin Suppanarak, said an investigation would be opened and anyone who was found to have broken the law will be penalised.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand37 seconds ago

Bangkok beauty pageant suffers Covid scandal
Thailand49 mins ago

New poll shows many have unfavourable feelings toward government’s handling of plastics factory fire
Tourism2 hours ago

The Sandbox Guarantee – taking the ‘what ifs’ out of travelling to Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 9,539 new cases, news briefs
Phuket15 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox woes: 2 more foreign Covid-19 cases, Delta variant
Transport16 hours ago

80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Transport17 hours ago

All buses from Bangkok to Phuket and south cancelled from today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

All Phuket schools closing for 2 weeks amid Covid-19 fears
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Preparing for Bangkok lockdown measures from today on
Transport21 hours ago

All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
Tourism22 hours ago

Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
Phuket24 hours ago

Phuket daily Covid-19 hits 10, 3 short of Sandbox threshold
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Sandbox tourist forced to stay in ASQ hotel after fellow passenger on her flight tests positive
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 9,326 new infections, news briefs
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending