Mask up! Foreign visitors warned of penalties for violating disease control laws

Published

 on 

Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Photo via Royal Thai Government
Foreign visitors are being told to mask up and follow Thailand’s disease control laws, or face prosecution… possibly even a 20,000 baht fine for not wearing a mask. The warning comes after reports that many foreigners travelling for business have not been wearing masks and many have gathered for parties, which a spokesperson says led to Covid-19 transmission.

In today’s Covid task force press briefing, CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson pointed out that many visitors entering those Thailand’s “sandbox” programme to attend business meetings have not been following disease control measures set by the CCSA. Apparently, hotel staff had warned travellers about Thailand’s rules and provincial representatives reported the violations to the CCSA. Apisamai says visitors will face charges if they break disease control laws.

“Visitors must comply, or they will be prosecuted.”

The calls to wear masks were reiterated during the English-language CCSA briefing by deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun who said that under the Communicable Disease Act, the public must always wear masks.

“You’re required to wear masks while in public spaces and while doing activities in groups… There is a maximum of 20,000 baht for failing to do so.”

SOURCES: CCSA | Bangkok Post

 

Trending