Thailand
Mask up! Foreign visitors warned of penalties for violating disease control laws
Foreign visitors are being told to mask up and follow Thailand’s disease control laws, or face prosecution… possibly even a 20,000 baht fine for not wearing a mask. The warning comes after reports that many foreigners travelling for business have not been wearing masks and many have gathered for parties, which a spokesperson says led to Covid-19 transmission.
In today’s Covid task force press briefing, CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson pointed out that many visitors entering those Thailand’s “sandbox” programme to attend business meetings have not been following disease control measures set by the CCSA. Apparently, hotel staff had warned travellers about Thailand’s rules and provincial representatives reported the violations to the CCSA. Apisamai says visitors will face charges if they break disease control laws.
“Visitors must comply, or they will be prosecuted.”
The calls to wear masks were reiterated during the English-language CCSA briefing by deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun who said that under the Communicable Disease Act, the public must always wear masks.
“You’re required to wear masks while in public spaces and while doing activities in groups… There is a maximum of 20,000 baht for failing to do so.”
SOURCES: CCSA | Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Mask up! Foreign visitors warned of penalties for violating disease control laws
Direct flight between Istanbul and Phuket reopens
Thailand News Today | Thailand’s climate pledge, Thai Telecom juggernauts merge | Nov 22
Are surfboards really hotter than Bitcoin?
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Singapore Airlines takes international travellers back to Melbourne under VTL
Uptick in road crashes in Laos, speeding and drink driving major causes in Vientiane
Vietnam’s resort island Phu Quoc welcomes first group of international tourists
Monday Covid Update: 6,428 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket elections, alcohol ban scheduled for Sunday
Krathong cleanup: Prayers to the water goddess trash Thailand’s rivers
Best time to come to Thailand, Thai PM M/V , Fly internationally to BKK | Thaiger Bites | Ep.65
The best methods for learning the Thai language
Only Thai UFC fighter beaten in Las Vegas
International Criminal Court pauses probe into Philippines president’s bloody war on drugs
Men arrested in Australia over July’s major heroin bust in Thailand
Thai industrial gas producers expect higher sales
Thai PM warns bars, nightlife not to open, defends ongoing closure order
Thailand’s Maya Bay set to reopen in January
Health Ministry warns people to get vaccinated or face possible restrictions
Emirates A380 to return to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to meet increased demand
Pattaya tourism quiet until entry and booze rules are eased
Phuket’s Bangla Road inspected by national and local health officials
Pangolin wanders out of jungle and is captured in Kamala, Phuket
Vietnam gives green light to foreign tourists, limited destinations
Scoot announces new service between Singapore and London Gatwick via Bangkok
Thai women, casino workers rescued from Cambodia after being held for ransom
Petition for bars to open in Pattaya, Thailand Pass update | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.133
Of 100,000 predicted for 2021, Hua Hin has seen 56 tourists
Thai Red Cross offers free Moderna booster for those qualifying
3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
19 year old claims Sinovac vaccine caused his hair to fall out
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya tourism quiet until entry and booze rules are eased
- Press Room3 days ago
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
- Thailand1 day ago
Tourism seeing signs of recovery after Covid-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
New Covid-19 treatment from AstraZeneca could make “significant difference”
- Business4 days ago
Mass lay-offs at Thai AirAsia as aviation sector continues to struggle
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Next CCSA meeting will discuss opening nightlife businesses sooner
- Crime3 days ago
Police “Joe Ferrari” torture case in court today, main charges denied
Recent comments: