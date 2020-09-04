Social distancing at the bar? Pattaya Police remind venues about Covid-19 rules | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Social distancing at the bar? Pattaya Police remind venues about Covid-19 rules
Does anyone wear a face mask at the bar? How about social distancing? With people ready to party for the long weekend, Pattaya Police are reminding entertainment venues to continue to use coronavirus preventative measures. That means those at a nightclub or bar need to keep 6 feet apart, if the venue owners enforce the rules.
Police held a meeting with more than 100 entertainment venue owners in the city yesterday. Around the same time, health officials announced what appears to be the first local transmission of the coronavirus in the past 100 days at a Bangkok prison.
Police Chief Khemmarin Pitsamai say local entertainment venues have been following preventative measures, for the most part, but not “100%.” He says face masks still need to be worn and people need to check in at each bar and club. Venue owners are told to enforce social distancing and limit the number of people seated at tables.
Khemmarin says the city must strictly continue measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease and police will crackdown on those who break the emergency decree. Venue operators caught violating the decree face up to 2 years in prison and an up to 40,000 baht fine. Those who break the disease control law under the Communicable Disease Act face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.
“If any of them missed one of the measurements, we will verbally talk to them first. If they missed it for the second time we will take legal action which may include fines or other penalties.”
Toby Andrews
September 4, 2020 at 12:42 pm
Just a greedy copper setting up a justification for collecting fine, with a “I warned you.”
Who is contagious now? certainly not felangs.
There is no need for distancing and masks. But the cops hang on to the chances of fines.
The same as the government hang onto their emergency powers.
When is this farce going to end!
Eddie
September 4, 2020 at 1:40 pm
With envelope, even 1 cm is safe distance.
Without envelope, even 10 m is dangerous.