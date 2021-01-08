Up to 20,000 baht fine for not wearing a mask in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Up to 20,000 baht fine for not wearing a mask in Phuket
Wear a mask or pay a hefty fine… and possibly even go to jail. Phuket governor Narong Woonciew issued an immediate order requiring people in the island province to wear a face mask while in public to control the spread of Covid-19. Those who violate the order could face a 20,000 baht fine.
Those who breach the order can also face punishment under the Communicable Disease Act which carries a fine of up to 100,000 baht and up to a year in prison. People can also face penalties under the Emergency Decree.
The order says not wearing a mask “could create unsanitary conditions that could cause dangerous communicable diseases or epidemics to spread.” People in the province are ordered to wear a mask while at public places, but don’t need to wear a mask while eating, drinking or exercising.
“Any person who leaves their home, residence in a house, house, building, place or vehicle, or is in a public place must always wear a face mask or cloth mask.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
Phuket
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
People travelling to Phuket from a province classified as a “red zone” for a high risk of Covid-19 will face a 14 day quarantine, either at a facility or at a resident’s home, according to Phuket governor Narong Woonciew. A provincial order has not been issued yet and people can still enter Phuket without a required quarantine.
Travellers coming from any of the 28 “red” provinces will be “asked” to undergo a Covid-19 swab test and will also have to pay 3,000 baht for each test, according to a report by the Phuket public relations department. Phuket News says travellers from any of the 8 provinces considered to have the highest risk for Covid-19 will be “asked” to take the swab test while the test is not mandatory for travellers from the other 20 “red zone” provinces.
Red zone provinces with the highest risk are Bangkok (specifically the Nong Khaem, Bang Phlat, Bang Khae and Bang Khun Thian districts), Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chonburi, Chanthaburi, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom.
“However, at this time, people who enter the Phuket area by land, sea and air can enter as normal but will have intensive screening, and ask for everyone’s cooperation to install the Mor Chana application.”
The Mor Chana mobile application is being used to help track those who may have come in close contact with people infected with Covid-19. The app also features a self-assessment to determine the level of risk for the coronavirus.
Phuket officials also plan to relaunch a web platform that would allow those from “red zone” provinces to register their travel details before arriving in Phuket.
Red zone provinces: Bangkok, Tak, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Sara Buri, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Rayongm Chumphon, Ranong.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No lockdown in Phuket, governor calls for more disease control measures
There’s no lockdown in Phuket, the provincial governor says, but protective measures are in place to prevent the spread of the Covid-19. The province currently has 3 confirmed Covid-19 cases, classifying it as a “yellow zone,” a high surveillance area.
Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew says Phuket’s borders are still open to outside visitors, but all of them must be screened at checkpoints along the province’s border. While it’s not official, the governor has also asked travellers from high risk areas to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving on the island. He says those who have symptoms must see a doctor as soon as possible.
“Every person has to follow the ‘D-M-H-T-T’ measure: D- Social Distancing, M- Mask wearing, H-Hand washing, T-Temperature checking, and T- Thai Chana scanning… For those who did travel to the high risk areas, please quarantine yourselves for 14 days and see a doctor as soon as possible if having symptoms.”
Other Covid-19 protection measures have been implemented across the province. Walking street markets are now closed until January 20. Flea markets and fresh markets are still open, but must follow health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The provincial transport office is closed, providing online services only. Department stores can remain open, but should make sure they have hand sanitiser available for customers. Schools, gyms and fitness centres can also stay open, but the governor says they must abide by disease control measures.
The governor says the public should follow basic disease control practices like wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, temperature checking, and scanning the Thai Chana QR code.
Opinion
Like a rolling stone (2 decades and counting). My home, Phuket.
by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com
Driving down a seemingly endless winding road on the warm tropical island of Phuket, I glance up and see a sign indicating a left turn, shouting out in big bold letters ‘Welcome to Days of Future Past.’ Reading between the lines, let me state that we have landed headfirst like crash test dummies into the uncertain days of 2021.
I’ve managed to pass the last 2 decades (20 years or thereabout) in Phuket. In a life spent more outside my own country of birth than inside, my nomadic travels and work have cut a rather expansive swarth all over Asia, the Pacific and far, far beyond. Countries lived in once I start counting, well let’s say I run out of fingers on both hands while reciting the roll call.
Despite the seemingly endless list, what defined the revolving trip before landing here could best be summed up in the words of Bob Dylan “how does it feel? To be on your own, with no direction home. A complete unknown, like a rolling stone.” I never really managed to stick anywhere for so long, except right here on a small island in Thailand.
So how does it feel? After all this time and despite the bad, sad craziness of 2020, I have to say my heart remains full of love for this place we call Phuket, which has become my own home town. The gap time, the fringes at the end of a year, and beginning of a new journey are always a fine time to reflect. And this I shall do, so bear with me.
Covid-19 in some way has learnings and out of the worst of times, can come green shoots, so here are mine. When I look at Phuket, it’s not with rose-colored shades and I certainly see the litter by the roadside, cracked and peeling paint, and the painful price of a taxi, if only you can find one. Yes, it can be chaotic, funky and frustrating at the worst of times.
But looking past the frayed ends what comes home to roost is the absolute sense of community the pandemic has created from physical lockdowns to emotional rollercoasters. I can look back at the amazing generosity of locals and expats to feed the poor during the closures, or those amazing people who give of themselves to worthy causes from educating Burmese kids, to small informal schools or saving dogs, cats, elephants, and just random acts of kindness at the worst of times.
While most tropical islands tout their natural attractions, what makes Phuket special is the people, the spirit and most importantly how it keeps moving ahead with its own flaws and imperfections. I’m not a big believer in religion, what we have today is pretty much it, and those pictures of saints in the sky are way too vanilla for me.I’d never get into heaven in a black t-shirt. In a life marred by some good and other very, very bad decisions, the only way forward has had a hell of a lot of bumps in the road. But what a ride.
And as I hit my turn signal to indicate a left turn into 2021, my thoughts arrive at the simple conclusion there is no better place to be than Phuket. We all need a little adrenalin in our lives, it’s the best reminder that we are alive and Covid-19 has and continues to provide just that. It’s the unknown.Our only way forward is with faith, community and belief that this too, as in all things, will also pass.
I’m looking forward to seeing Phuket on the other side of this debacle and believe its best days are yet to come.Tourism will return. I believe this island sandbox remains a place of magic, promise and generous souls.So how does it feel, you might ask? It feels just fine. Thank you Phuket for bringing me home.
Frank Leboeuf
Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:03 am
Good – surprisingly I’d say more than 80% people I see around me in Chalong wear masks, even on motorbikes for instance (why not, if you’re wearing a mask outside anyway saves the hassle of taking it of and putting it back on). It seem to drop a little in September but well back up nowadays.
Probably linked to the fact that Phuket had one of the strictest lockdowns in the past
Alte Ledertasche
Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:12 am
I was not wearing a mask one time previously and I not intend to do so.
Alte Ledertasche
Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:15 am
And yes….I see a lot of morons to wearing a mask on a motorbike but NO helmet. This surely will save them….LOL
Toby Andrews
Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:08 am
Yes but only for ferangs, eh?
The cops will be rubbing their hands together in glee!
murika
Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:43 am
If you wear it on your chin it’s ok though