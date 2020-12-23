Thai government may replace emergency decree with strict amendment to Communicable Disease Act | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government may replace emergency decree with strict amendment to Communicable Disease Act
The Thai Public Health Minister says the government is considering repealing the emergency decree come the new year and replacing it with a tougher amendment to the Communicable Disease Control Act. Anutin Charnvirakul says the proposal was raised at a Cabinet meeting yesterday.
Addressing the Thai media, he said the amendment would allow the Disease Control Committee more authority to introduce measures such as budget approval for local and state quarantine during any new outbreaks of Covid-19. He adds that the amendment aims to create flexibility and address the needs of Thai people.
The emergency decree has been in force since late March and extended multiple times since its introduction. The last extension was on November 18 and is set to expire on January 15. Anutin says if the Covid-19 situation stabilises, it will be replaced with the Communicable Disease Act come the new year.
He adds that the government needs more time before deciding if New Year celebrations must be cancelled. Despite this, numerous local authorities around the country have already made the decision to cancel their festivities amid the latest outbreak that has spread beyond the original hotspot of Samut Sakhon.
Phuket panics after fake Covid news posted on social media
Whilst the touristy west coast of Phuket has been very, very quiet since April when the airport closed (especially the tourist towns like Surin, Kamala, Patong, Kata and Karon), now the east coast has gone quiet this morning.
The east coast, where many of the locals and families live, has been buzzing along since Phuket’s lockdowns were lifted at the end of May. In many cases life had returned to ‘sort of normal’ with the main north/south road arteries, Thepkasattri Road and the Chao Fah roads, east and west, back to their usual, congested selves.
But this morning even these arterials were quiet. Very quiet indeed.
Yesterday a primary school in Phuket made a Facebook post announcing that a student’s parent tested positive for Covid-19. The post was taken down within an hour, saying they were “unofficially” notified by the province’s public health office about the recent case and they are awaiting results from the second test to verify the case.
Nothing has been officially announced by the Phuket Provincial Public Health office to the public.
The patient’s child attends the Kajonkiet Pattana School, a private bilingual school in the Muang district.
Then later yesterday a post was shared widely around the island notifying that there were 21 more cases on the island. It was a prepared graphic and appeared authentic. It was… but was from April this year when Phuket was having its own mini-outbreak of Covid-19. The shared post even popped up on Thaiger staff news feeds so had been widely circulated with people arguing about its authenticity.
As of this morning, another 15 schools have been closed, partly through fears spread by this fake news, or through an abundance of caution for the island’s students.
This morning the Phuket Provincial Office will make further announcements about yesterday’s single case, and any additional news. So far they have only announced 1 local case.
In the meantime, the east coast traffic is very light today with some people contacting The Thaiger saying that 90% of the traffic had vanished off the roads.
The power of social media and ONE fake online post!
Thai PM calls for unity in latest Covid fight, hints at further restrictions
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has called on all citizens to unite in the fight against Covid-19, while implying further restrictions may be introduced. In a televised address to the nation, he said the virus outbreak in the central province of Samut Sakhon has now resulted in over 1,000 infections but is being dealt with through strict measures. He added that Thailand could end up being the least-affected country in the world if everyone in the Kingdom unites to defeat the virus.
Referring to escalating cases around the world, the PM says the global crisis and economic fallout will have a significant impact on Thailand’s recovery, adding that strict controls on foreigners entering the Kingdom will remain in place. He has tasked the relevant authorities with monitoring all points of entry, including airports, ports, train and bus stations, and natural border crossings. His assurances come after the Royal Thai Army issued a statement saying it was impossible to control every bit of Thailand’s porous border with Myanmar.
Touching on year-end celebrations, the PM has said while it’s too soon to make a decision, festivities may end up having to be cancelled or at the very least face tougher restrictions. He has also called for tough action on trafficking gangs guilty of smuggling migrant workers into Thailand without any health checks or quarantine.
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Plenty of talk around today about future lockdowns, but NOTHING IS CONFIRMED at this stage. The Thaiger will keep you up to date with the latest.
Possibility of an “end of year travel boost” has been shattered
As if things weren’t already bad enough for Thailand’s tourism sector, the events in Samut Sakhon in the past week have just made them a lot worse. Just as the few hotels open in Thailand’s major tourist hot spots were hoping for a bounce in traffic over Christmas and New Year, the hopes have been largely dashed by the outbreak in Samut Sakhon and threats of impending lockdowns and restrictions as the outbreak extends beyond the provincial borders.
5 people in Bangkok are among 427 new Covid-19 infections reported today by the CCSA. 397 of the new cases are migrant workers while 14 of the new cases were detected in quarantine from people arriving from overseas. Many of the local cases are link to the seafood market in Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok, a Covid-19 hotspot where over 1,000 have now tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
3 shops in Bangkok’s popular Siam Square have now been closed due to links to the Samut Sakhon outbreak. Officials are holding back on any additional lockdowns at this stage. We’ll have all the latest details on the matter at thethaiger.com
Pattaya cancels end of years countdown celebrations
Pattaya officials have cancelled all public gatherings planned over the next few weeks. A Chonburi provincial order has banned the events, including the 3 day Pattaya New Year Countdown Music Festival. All other provincial countdowns have also been cancelled as a precaution against the current outbreak in Samut Sakhon which is now spreading to neighbouring provinces, including Bangkok.
The cancellation of the events is a huge disappointment to Pattaya’s tourism industry. Many of the hotels were nearly fully booked for the event.
Crowd gatherings are now also banned at temples, mosques and churches in Chon Buri.
The Chon Buri officials have also announced restrictions on fresh markets, indoor shopping malls, merchant shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, and pubs and bars.
Amnesty International campaign urges PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on protesters
The human rights group Amnesty International has launched a campaign calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on a number of activists for their role in the pro-democracy movement and protests. They’re also asking for the repeal, or at least amendment, of Thailand’s draconian lèse majesté law which carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy.
According to the campaign, at least 220 people, including minors, face criminal charges relating to their actions in the pro-democracy protests. Activists have been calling on both government reform and reform in the role of the Thai monarchy, raising issues considered taboo and unprecedented in Thai society.
30 property developers expected to sign up to Elite visa incentive scheme
The president of Thailand Privilege Card, which runs the Elite Visa scheme, says around 30 real-estate developers have already expressed interest in offering foreign buyers 5 year visas in return for investing at least 10 million baht in Thai property. The scheme, known as the Elite Flexible One launches on January 1.
Already developer Raimon Land has joined the scheme with 3 luxury condo developments and expects to hand out at least 200 Elite cards. A further 30 developers say they’re also interested in joining the scheme.
Elite privilege cards are currently priced from 500,000 baht up to 2 million baht, although the lower price membership is set to increase to 600,000 baht from January 1.
