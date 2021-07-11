Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Though the government won’t use the word, tomorrow sees 10 dark red zone provinces going into, essentially, a lockdown. Here’s a rundown of what to expect during the 2 week period beginning tomorrow (Monday). The restrictions apply to all 10 provinces, but the information below is focused on the lockdown in Bangkok.
INSIDE BANGKOK
Things are about to quieten down. The 9 pm – 4 am curfew means the only people allowed out after 9 pm are healthcare or utility workers on the job or those requiring emergency medical attention. Most businesses will be required to close by 8 pm including convenience stores, night markets, supermarkets, general stores, pharmacies, banks, mobile phone repair, and vaccination centres. Restaurants cannot allow dine-in but can offer takeaway service until 8 pm.
Shopping malls will be closed aside from the specified exceptions above open until 8 pm. Beauty salons, massage parlours, spas, and of course all bars and entertainment venues will be fully closed. Public parks are to remain open so far though, until 8 pm nightly.
The government has instructed all business employees to work at home if at all possible. Gatherings of more than 5 people are banned, with the exception of religious or traditional ceremonies and official business meetings. All Covid-19 safety precautions should be strictly enforced including masks and social distancing.
TRANSPORTATION IN BANGKOK
Bus service in Bangkok will be reduced beginning tomorrow and will only operate from 5 am to 9 pm during the lockdown according to the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority. The reduction will be in effect from tomorrow until at least July 25, in compliance with the 9 pm to 4 am nightly curfew.
Meanwhile, electric rail systems and sky trains are all adjusting their schedules as well. The Airport Rail Link will restrict its service from 5:30 am – 9 pm according to operators SRT Electric Train.
The Bangkok Mass Transit System will close the Sukhumvit Line, Silom Line, and Gold Line of the BTS as well as the BRT rapid bus system at 9 pm for the lockdown. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand changed their schedule so the last trains arrive at 9 pm and will run MRT Blue Line from 6 am and the Purple Line from 5:30 am
LEAVING BANGKOK
Getting out of the capital city during the lockdown period has also been limited, with public transportation services cut and private travel under close watch. Interprovincial travel is not fully banned, but the government is strongly discouraging anyone from travelling unless absolutely necessary.
The last time Bangkok imposed strict regulations and lockdown measures brought the unintended consequence of residents fleeing to their hometowns for more freedom, spreading Covid-19 along the way. This time officials hope to avoid that same mistake.
The CAAT is ordering airlines to suspend domestic flights between 9pm – 4am, in line with the night curfew imposed in Greater Bangkok and the four southern border provinces. Airlines and airports are also being asked to ensure full adherence to social distancing guidelines, before and during flights.
Better head north – the Transport Company that oversees all interprovincial buses has suspended all bus routes to the southern provinces including the popular Bangkok to Phuket route for the duration of the lockdown. 1 daily roundtrip will run to each northern city of Khlong Lan, Lon Sak, and Uttaradit, as well as the eastern and northeastern routes to Buriram, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lamphu, Rattanaburi, Surin, Trat, and Ubon Ratchathani, plus the route to Chiang Khan via Loei. Buses will run 5 roundtrip journeys a day to Saraburi though
So just get in your car and hit the road? Well, the police and the Royal Thai Armed Forces will be waiting for you. Since yesterday, over 80 roadblock checkpoints have gone up on the roads out of Bangkok, with additional military patrol units supporting, instructed to enforce travel restrictions and prosecute those attempting to circumvent lockdown measures. They will be checking for non-essential travel and focusing on passenger vans and pickup trucks that might be moving groups of people out of the dark red zone provinces.
NEW COVID-19 COLOUR-CODING DESIGNATIONS
|Maximum and strict controlled area
|Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Songkhla, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Yala, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon
|Maximum controlled area
|Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chai Nat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchaburi, Prahuap Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Ang Thong, Uthai Thani
|Controlled area
|Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chantaburi, Chaiyaphum, Chumphonm, Trang, Trat, Buriram, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Roi Et Maha Sarakham, Loei, Sisaket, Satun, Sa Kaeo, Sukhothai, Surat Thani, Surin, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani
|Surveillance area
|Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Bueng Kan, Phayao, Phrae, Phang Nga, Phuket, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Lampang, Lamphun, Sakhon Nakhon, Nong Khai, Amnat Charoen, Uttaradit
CENTRAL DEPARTMENT STORES
The Central Group is closing the following department stores from tomorrow until at least July 25. The Tops Markets at these locations will remain open. It’s just the Central department stores closing, not the entire shopping centres where the department stores are located. Including… Chidlom, CentralWorld, Silom Complex, Chaengwattana, Ladprao, Bangna, Pinklao, Mega Bangna, Rama 3, Rama 2, Eastville, Future Park Rangsit, Westgate, Salaya, Ramintra & Festival Hatyai.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | NBT | FRB
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Covid UPDATE: 9,539 new cases, provincial totals
Justice Ministry looking for 411 people that were falsely imprisoned people, says they’re owed compensation
Pattani bomb and gun attack injures 5 police in their truck
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
2 days of Phuket drug raids takes in 7 suspects, 2,000 methamphetamine pills
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Bangkok beauty pageant suffers Covid scandal
New poll shows many have unfavourable feelings toward government’s handling of plastics factory fire
The Sandbox Guarantee – taking the ‘what ifs’ out of travelling to Thailand
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 9,539 new cases, news briefs
Phuket Sandbox woes: 2 more foreign Covid-19 cases, Delta variant
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
All buses from Bangkok to Phuket and south cancelled from today
All Phuket schools closing for 2 weeks amid Covid-19 fears
Preparing for Bangkok lockdown measures from today on
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
- Crime3 days ago
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
- Bangkok19 hours ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
- Bangkok2 days ago
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Recent comments: