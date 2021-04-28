Thailand
Athletes bearing Thailand’s Olympic flag reach half-way point but uncertainty hangs over Games
Thailand’s Olympic Flag relay has reached the half-way stage, with runners crossing from the central province of Chai Nat into Nakhon Sawan on Monday. The flag’s journey, which began on March 21 will take in 35 provinces, over 61 days, comprising a total of 4,606 kilometres, or the approximate distance between Bangkok and Tokyo.
Did anyone notice?
According to a Nation Thailand report, Monday’s leg ended at the 2,303 kilometre mark, while yesterday’s leg travelled from Nakhon Sawan Central Stadium to Chumchon Pracha Samakkhi school, in the northern province of Kamphaeng Phet. The journey involves a distance of over 68 kilometres.
In total, the flag is being carried by 4,568 people, including athletes, celebrities and members of the public. It will end its journey at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport, from where it’s expected to depart for Tokyo on May 27, accompanied by Thailand’s Olympic athletes.
The Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8. However, doubt still hangs over the games, with Japanese officials warning they could end up cancelled if the country experiences a further outbreak of Covid-19. The games have already been postponed from last year as a result of the pandemic.
Toshihiro Nikai, chief of Japan’s governing party, says there is no point pressing ahead with the Games if it means spreading the virus.
“If the situation comes to the point where we cannot take it anymore, we should call off the Games without hesitation. What’s the point of holding the Olympics if it boosts the spread of infection?”
According to a recent poll carried out by the Kyodo News agency, 72% of Japanese people do not want the Olympic to go ahead at this time.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 Update: 2,012 new cases, 15 deaths
2,012 new Covid-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control. Over the past month, more than 32,000 Covid-19 infections have been reported. The recent wave of cases makes up more than half of Thailand’s total case count of 61,699 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic last year. The pandemic’s death toll in Thailand is now at 178.
Numerous clusters have been linked to bars and nightclubs in Bangkok and since April 1, more than 10,000 cases have been reported in the capital, leading to overcrowded hospitals and limited beds in intensive care units.
More than half of the Covid-related deaths this month are people over 60 years old who have pre-existing conditions, although a number of recent deaths have been young adults who were diagnosed with diabetes or obesity.
Most provinces in Thailand have imposed orders requiring face masks to be worn in public places. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht. Restrictions and closure orders have been set in Bangkok to help slow the spread of the virus, but the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will discuss today whether to impose a lockdown in the city.
More information will be reported during today’s CCSA meeting at 11:30am.
SOURCE: Matichon
Thailand
Company of Covid-infected workers who broke “work from home” rules refuses to pay salaries
A company is refusing to pay 4 of its Covid-infected Thai workers who allegedly broke its work from home rules by venturing outside. The issue has alerted social media users who criticised the company after one of the workers said he was being denied payment after contracting the virus during the work from home period. But that man didn’t say he had allegedly broken the company’s rules for going outside.
Thawichaya Tungsaharangsee posted on Facebook that the company had issued a work from home policy for 2 weeks to help curb the pandemic and “asked” employees to refrain from unnecessary travel and to not go out and socialise. The 4 workers who are not being paid allegedly went to a shopping mall to eat and shop. Then, after a week, they all developed Covid-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus. Some of their family also caught the virus.
The company began blaming the employees and refused to pay them, even though the cause of the virus infection was technically undetermined. Thawichaya says 1 of the 4 infected workers is in critical condition and is having respiratory problems.
So far, there is no news yet of whether the company has changed its mind. As Covid infections spike in the Kingdom, 54 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have imposed orders requiring the public to wear face masks while in public in an effort intended to slow the spread of Covid-19 which hit a record high this month. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht. Since April 1, there have been 30,824 Covid-19 infections reported in Thailand, making up more than half of the country’s cumulative count since the start of the pandemic last year.
In Phuket, the vice governor warned that Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act stipulates a fine of up to 20,000 baht, and Section 18 of the same act states that mask violators are subject to jail sentences of up to 2 years plus up to 40,000 baht in fines.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Opinion
PM takes over Thailand’s vaccine roll out. Public Health Minister found under bus – OPINION
OPINION
I went to register my name at a local private hospital in Phuket last Saturday for a place in the Covid vaccine queue. It was at the Bangkok Hospital Phuket. The first response from the reception area after the customary welcoming wai was “do you have insurance?”
I said yes, but that was not relevant to why I was here. I explained that I wanted to put my name on their Covid vaccine register as a former patient and enquire as to when they might expect to get deliveries of a vaccine.
The answer was clear. “I don’t know, nobody knows”. And, as far as we currently understand, that answer was correct.
For foreigners in Thailand, unless they happen to work for companies with “connections” or perhaps a public service that was earmarked in the first roll out of vaccines, the vast majority are doing more damage from scratching their heads at the moment.
We’ve contacted the Provincial Phuket Office in Phuket, and been told the same thing. Or “register at your hospital”.
The Thaiger has published numerous articles about the apparent vacillation of the government in regards to allowing private companies and hospitals to acquire their own stash of vaccines. First they could, then they couldn’t, then it was a “misunderstanding”, and then they could again, about 2 weeks ago.
But not ONE private hospital in Thailand currently has access to its own stocks of an approved Covid 19 vaccine. Not even unapproved vaccines, as far as we can tell. The Thai government are still putting up paperwork and red tape barriers preventing any private solutions to the country’s vaccine roll out.
Now I use the term “roll out” carefully. Because there hasn’t been a lot of rolling. There’s no doubt once the vaccines arrive on site there are plenty of front line doctors and nurses, and local organisers, who can efficiently and diligently administer the doses. That’s happened twice in Phuket and has now resulted in some 70,000 local people vaccinated. It’s happened in other places as well. But there’s certainly been no “military” precision (which you’d think these guys would be good at).
Somewhere between a current shortage of available vaccines, generally, and the Thai government being forced to sign off on any private orders, there has been no movement on the “private vaccine” front.
Dr Suwadee Puntpanich, a director at the Thonburi Hospital Group, told the Thai Enquirer that it’s currently “impossible for the private sector to bring in vaccines due to the government’s inaction”.
“We have sent numerous applications for vaccines to the Ministry of Public Health, to the minister, to the permanent secretary and have received no response”.
Given that the private medical sector would have contacts to negotiate and import drugs from international pharmaceutical companies, you’d think they’d be the government’s first phone call. But no. The government have established their own supply chains, dragging out the process until now we this third wave in Thailand and a vaccine roll out way behind peer nations and most of the rest of the world.
Last night the Thai PM decided to take control of the Kingdom’s vaccine roll out.
The Cabinet yesterday agreed to designate PM Prayut as the chief authority with responsibility for all decisions related to the pandemic. He will have sole responsibility for the country’s Communicable Disease Act, the Immigration Act, National Health Security Act, and the Medical Equipment Act, as well as several others. Critically, he will now be responsible for the procurement and distribution of vaccines, essential to combatting the outbreak in Thailand.
There has been some quite public friction between the PM and his outspoken Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in recent weeks. This decision to take over the decision making in Thailand’s public health sphere is the equivalent to throwing his Bumjaithai party political partner under the bus.
Last week there was loud calls from opposition parties and social media for the resignation of the public health minister. Everything, from the shortage of hospital beds, the lack of vaccines, the decision to let Songkran go ahead, largely unfettered, and a slow reaction to the current outbreak have all fallen on the desk of Anutin.
The PM’s taking over of decision-making for Thailand’s public health at the moment may be an indication of strong, determined leadership. It’s also risky with Anutin pulling the strings on a rump of MPs that secured the PM his majority in the lower house following the 2019 general election.
A petition hosted on Change.org, demanding the resignation of Public Health Minister Anutin, has surpassed an initial target of 200,000 signatures. The target has now been increased to 300,000. 211,600 signatures have already been collected.
Also, as of this morning, the requests for signed paperwork from Thailand’s private hospital sector have remained unsigned.
