PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 6, 2026, 10:11 AM
306 2 minutes read
PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Workpoint 23 and Facebook: Sawaeng Boonmee

A fiery political exchange has erupted as a prime ministerial candidate publicly challenged Thailand’s election secretary to a physical fight at the country’s Election Commission headquarters.

Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, 42 year old secretary-general of the New Alternative Party, announced via livestream that he plans to gather supporters at 10.30am today, February 6, at the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) headquarters on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok.

In the same livestream, Mongkolkit challenged ECT Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee to a fistfight, declaring he would give Sawaeng a two-hand advantage and would only fight with one hand himself, after completing 100 push-ups on the spot.

He also invited supporters to join him for the workout and added that he plans to explain each of the party’s policies after that.

If Sawaeng was free, Mongkolkit added, he should come downstairs, take off his shirt, and settle things like a man, right there at the Election Commission headquarters.

Mongkolkit Suksintharanon and Sawaeng Boonmee face off over political dispute
Photo via Amarin TV

The confrontation stems from an earlier warning issued by the ECT to Mongkolkit’s party regarding a set of unusual campaign policies.

Among the controversial pledges were proposals to create a real-life Jurassic Park, subsidise visits to massage parlours, and purchase the English football club Manchester United.

Related Articles

The ECT had flagged these proposals, submitted after the January 19 deadline, for potentially violating Section 57 of the Organic Act on Political Parties, which requires all parties to submit campaign policies involving financial spending for review.

The party’s package contained 32 policies, some of which the commission deemed legally questionable or implausible, prompting a formal letter and a review by relevant authorities.

In his remarks, Mongkolkit criticised the ECT’s internal opposition, urging commissioners to advise Sawaeng against causing reputational damage to the organisation.

PM candidate Mongkolkit
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคทางเลือกใหม่

He expressed frustration, claiming that he had previously respected Sawaeng due to personal connections but now believes he has become “unhinged”.

“If Sawaeng doesn’t want this country to develop, just say so. If you don’t want dinosaurs, or Thai people going to Mars, or even technological progress, then admit it,” Mongkolkit said.

Mongkolkit ended by accusing Sawaeng of hypocrisy for allegedly enjoying massage services while criticising the policy, reported Amarin TV.

In similar news, public criticism mounted against officials from the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) following a series of mistakes reported during Thailand’s advanced voting on February 1. Many voters shared accounts of misunderstandings and errors by polling officials that they feared could result in their ballots being invalidated.

Latest Thailand News
Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit

44 minutes ago
Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day | Thaiger Thailand News

Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day

2 hours ago
Thai boy found with bruises after being beaten by grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy found with bruises after being beaten by grandmother

3 hours ago
Thailand’s alcohol ban frustrates tourists, hits restaurant sales | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s alcohol ban frustrates tourists, hits restaurant sales

3 hours ago
French nationals accused of staging theft to scam Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

French nationals accused of staging theft to scam Thai woman

5 hours ago
Two men caught hunting protected wildlife in Salawin National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Two men caught hunting protected wildlife in Salawin National Park

6 hours ago
Financial stress cited after Thai man fatally stabs his mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Financial stress cited after Thai man fatally stabs his mother

6 hours ago
Chachoengsao man dies during livestream as friends hear gasping | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao man dies during livestream as friends hear gasping

6 hours ago
Norwegian man arrested for assault and car theft on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Norwegian man arrested for assault and car theft on Koh Samui

7 hours ago
PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight | Thaiger Thailand News

PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight

7 hours ago
Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint

7 hours ago
King cobras mate roadside in Krabi ahead of Valentine’s Day | Thaiger Thailand News

King cobras mate roadside in Krabi ahead of Valentine’s Day

8 hours ago
Swedish man arrested in Phuket over alleged rape of fellow tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Swedish man arrested in Phuket over alleged rape of fellow tourist

23 hours ago
Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak

1 day ago
Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation

1 day ago
Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment

1 day ago
Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents

1 day ago
Rare dugongs observed in Trang marine habitat survey | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare dugongs observed in Trang marine habitat survey

1 day ago
Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker&#8217;s death | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker’s death

1 day ago
Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer

1 day ago
Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic

1 day ago
German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
American man speaks out after Pattaya security guards attack | Thaiger Thailand News

American man speaks out after Pattaya security guards attack

1 day ago
Thai teen shoots neighbour dead over alleged affair with mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teen shoots neighbour dead over alleged affair with mother

1 day ago
Foreign mum fights off attempted child abduction in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign mum fights off attempted child abduction in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 6, 2026, 10:11 AM
306 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.