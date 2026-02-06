PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight

A fiery political exchange has erupted as a prime ministerial candidate publicly challenged Thailand’s election secretary to a physical fight at the country’s Election Commission headquarters.

Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, 42 year old secretary-general of the New Alternative Party, announced via livestream that he plans to gather supporters at 10.30am today, February 6, at the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) headquarters on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok.

In the same livestream, Mongkolkit challenged ECT Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee to a fistfight, declaring he would give Sawaeng a two-hand advantage and would only fight with one hand himself, after completing 100 push-ups on the spot.

He also invited supporters to join him for the workout and added that he plans to explain each of the party’s policies after that.

If Sawaeng was free, Mongkolkit added, he should come downstairs, take off his shirt, and settle things like a man, right there at the Election Commission headquarters.

The confrontation stems from an earlier warning issued by the ECT to Mongkolkit’s party regarding a set of unusual campaign policies.

Among the controversial pledges were proposals to create a real-life Jurassic Park, subsidise visits to massage parlours, and purchase the English football club Manchester United.

The ECT had flagged these proposals, submitted after the January 19 deadline, for potentially violating Section 57 of the Organic Act on Political Parties, which requires all parties to submit campaign policies involving financial spending for review.

The party’s package contained 32 policies, some of which the commission deemed legally questionable or implausible, prompting a formal letter and a review by relevant authorities.

In his remarks, Mongkolkit criticised the ECT’s internal opposition, urging commissioners to advise Sawaeng against causing reputational damage to the organisation.

He expressed frustration, claiming that he had previously respected Sawaeng due to personal connections but now believes he has become “unhinged”.

“If Sawaeng doesn’t want this country to develop, just say so. If you don’t want dinosaurs, or Thai people going to Mars, or even technological progress, then admit it,” Mongkolkit said.

Mongkolkit ended by accusing Sawaeng of hypocrisy for allegedly enjoying massage services while criticising the policy, reported Amarin TV.

