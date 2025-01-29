Government handout sparks vote-buying concerns before elections

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The second phase of the government’s 10,000-baht handout programme, scheduled just days before provincial elections, is likely to be perceived as vote-buying by some, according to People’s Party MP Pakornwut Udompipatskul.

Residents in 47 provinces are set to vote on Saturday for Provincial Administrative Organisation presidents and members. On Monday, the government distributed 10,000-baht handouts to the bank accounts of 3 million elderly people, a demographic known for higher voter turnout.

Pakornwut, who also serves as the chief opposition whip, expressed concerns that the timing of the handout for those over 60 years old might influence the election results. He emphasised that the public should understand this government policy is taxpayer-funded.

He underscored the need to assess the programme’s effectiveness, questioning if it will result in the economic improvement promised by the Pheu Thai Party. A further evaluation is necessary after the programme concludes.

The third phase of the handout is anticipated in April. Pakornwut acknowledged that while suspicions of vote-buying are understandable due to the timing with Songkran, the intention is to boost the economy by encouraging spending during this significant holiday.

Pakornwut also urged people to vote on Saturday, highlighting the election’s impact on local communities and the allocation of significant budgets over the next four years. He assured continuous monitoring for any irregularities during the election process.

The People’s Party has actively campaigned to elect candidates at the provincial level and broaden its political network. However, it has yet to secure top posts in previous Provincial Administrative Organisation elections. Nevertheless, Pakornwut described the public feedback as satisfactory and encouraging, commending the dedication of the party’s campaign teams in building a mass movement.

He expressed confidence in their support base, acknowledging the strong voter bases of competitors, but remained optimistic about their prospects across provinces, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Election Commission (EC) secretary-general Sawang Boonmee may face legal action for his decision not to recommend the dissolution of the Bhumjaithai Party over allegations of unlawful donations.