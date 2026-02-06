Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 6, 2026, 3:35 PM
147 1 minute read
Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from ECT Facebook and Vladislav Igumnov / Unsplash

The Election Commission of Thailand has urged voters to avoid wearing football jerseys or any shirts featuring numbers on the back when casting their ballots on February 8, warning that such attire could be misinterpreted as political messaging.

The announcement was made just days before the upcoming general election, which is expected to draw a high turnout as citizens head to the polls to elect new members of Parliament.

All forms of campaigning will officially end at 6pm tomorrow, February 7, one day before voting begins.

Yesterday, February 5, acting Sub-Lieutenant Dr Samphan Saengkamloet, Director of the Bangkok Election Commission Office, spoke during a live interview and discussed preparations for the election.

He took the opportunity to remind the public to dress cautiously when heading to the polls.

Samphan emphasised that wearing sports jerseys, especially football shirts with visible numbers on the back, could potentially be seen as a form of indirect campaigning, depending on the interpretation.

Man wearing a sports jersey with a number on the back
Photo via NHN / Unsplash

Ejan reported that while not explicitly banned, he recommended voters play it safe as jerseys might be interpreted as support for a certain candidate or party.

Related Articles

He added that if questions or complaints are raised, individuals may be asked to explain their intention for wearing such clothing. However, he noted that the colours worn by early voters, mostly black and white, were generally not a concern.

In similar news, the Election Commission refused to attend a key Department of Special Investigation (DSI) board meeting where officials were set to decide on launching an investigation into alleged collusion in last year’s Senate election. Instead, the EC opted to send a formal letter asserting its sole authority over the matter.

The allegations of vote-fixing were raised by a group of unsuccessful candidates, including some on the reserve list, who accused the Election Commission of dragging its feet on the issue.

Latest Thailand News
Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit

38 minutes ago
Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day | Thaiger Thailand News

Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day

1 hour ago
Thai boy found with bruises after being beaten by grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy found with bruises after being beaten by grandmother

2 hours ago
Thailand’s alcohol ban frustrates tourists, hits restaurant sales | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s alcohol ban frustrates tourists, hits restaurant sales

3 hours ago
French nationals accused of staging theft to scam Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

French nationals accused of staging theft to scam Thai woman

5 hours ago
Two men caught hunting protected wildlife in Salawin National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Two men caught hunting protected wildlife in Salawin National Park

6 hours ago
Financial stress cited after Thai man fatally stabs his mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Financial stress cited after Thai man fatally stabs his mother

6 hours ago
Chachoengsao man dies during livestream as friends hear gasping | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao man dies during livestream as friends hear gasping

6 hours ago
Norwegian man arrested for assault and car theft on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Norwegian man arrested for assault and car theft on Koh Samui

6 hours ago
PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight | Thaiger Thailand News

PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight

7 hours ago
Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint

7 hours ago
King cobras mate roadside in Krabi ahead of Valentine’s Day | Thaiger Thailand News

King cobras mate roadside in Krabi ahead of Valentine’s Day

8 hours ago
Swedish man arrested in Phuket over alleged rape of fellow tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Swedish man arrested in Phuket over alleged rape of fellow tourist

23 hours ago
Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak

1 day ago
Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation

1 day ago
Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment

1 day ago
Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents

1 day ago
Rare dugongs observed in Trang marine habitat survey | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare dugongs observed in Trang marine habitat survey

1 day ago
Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker&#8217;s death | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker’s death

1 day ago
Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer

1 day ago
Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic

1 day ago
German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
American man speaks out after Pattaya security guards attack | Thaiger Thailand News

American man speaks out after Pattaya security guards attack

1 day ago
Thai teen shoots neighbour dead over alleged affair with mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teen shoots neighbour dead over alleged affair with mother

1 day ago
Foreign mum fights off attempted child abduction in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign mum fights off attempted child abduction in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 6, 2026, 3:35 PM
147 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.